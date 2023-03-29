National Safety Council Statement on U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of Naloxone for Over-The-Counter Use

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday that the agency has approved Naloxone Nasal Spray for over-the-counter use. Naloxone is a key medication in preventing opioid overdose deaths, which have risen significantly in recent years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 80,000 people died of an overdose involving opioids in 2021, and nearly 10% of all workplace deaths are due to an opioid overdose. As America's leading nonprofit focused on workplace safety, the National Safety Council (NSC) believes access and the proper training to administer Naloxone can save countless lives, and NSC is thrilled workplaces can now easily obtain this lifesaving drug for First Aid kits.

NSC recommends five steps for employers to take to address the overdose issue. These steps for employers include:

Assess workplace readiness for having naloxone in the workplace; Ensure all legal and liability concerns are addressed; Establish workplace policies and procedures on responding to an opioid overdose with naloxone (pre, during, and post overdose scenarios should be addressed); Get trained on how to respond to an opioid overdose with naloxone and necessary CPR after naloxone administration; and Obtain Naloxone.

Now is the time for action. Employers will continue to need guidance when addressing this issue, and the Council's Opioids at Work Employer Toolkit can help workplaces navigate the policies and procedures necessary for each organization's emergency preparedness plan. Both the Council's online and in-person First Aid trainings cover Naloxone administration.

NSC stands ready to continue providing education through First Aid training to help employers obtain and maintain Naloxone in the workplace and looks forward to this lifesaving medication being available to all.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for more than 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

