Massage Envy Announces Erich Melsheimer as Chief Development Officer

Industry veteran will lead the company's strategic growth initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the #1 massage provider in the U.S. and a national leader in skin care, announced today the appointment of Erich Melsheimer as the company's Chief Development Officer. In this role, Melsheimer will lead a team dedicated to driving strategic growth for Massage Envy.

Erich Melsheimer headshot (PRNewswire)

Melsheimer is an industry-leading development officer with more than three decades of experience in corporate & franchise development. Prior to joining Massage Envy, he served as Planet Fitness' Vice President of Global Real Estate. In that role, Melsheimer oversaw all of the company's franchise real estate in the United States, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, as well as emerging markets development. His team was directly responsible for administrating franchisee Area Development Agreements, managing ownership transfers and reviewing and approving new locations, generating over 800 openings since 2018. Melsheimer worked with franchisees to develop analytic tools that helped formulate and refine market development plans in the U.S. and abroad.

"Erich is a visionary leader who will help strengthen and expand Massage Envy's national footprint," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy Chief Executive Officer. "His established record of driving sustainable growth while strengthening relationships with franchisees and the real estate development community will help propel the brand forward."

"I am proud to join Massage Envy and work with franchises to increase the brand's national presence," said Erich Melsheimer, Massage Envy Chief Development Officer. "Together, we will build on the company's two decades of success to drive profitable growth for our franchise system."

Melsheimer previously held a 12-year tenure at Gap, Inc., overseeing development of the company's brands in the Southeast U.S., including complex flagship projects and international strategy assignments. He has also held Real Estate and Asset Management Roles with The Wendy's Company and Yum! Brands, and served as a consultant for Darden Restaurants.

Melsheimer graduated from The University of Arizona with a degree in Regional Development and has been an active participant with International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)

Massage Envy announces strategic partnership with Obagi offering one-of-a-kind service and medical-grade skin care products (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massage Envy