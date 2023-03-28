Tripadvisor Brings "The Sunny Side of Things" to New York, Chicago and Los Angeles via Immersive Street Murals and an Augmented Reality Filter to Promote San Diego Tourism

Partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority and The Shipyard will transport consumers to an augmented reality experience bringing vibrant, sunny San Diego to life

Painted murals created by San Diego artists will feature QR codes linking travelers to a complementary augmented reality filter celebrating San Diego , developed in partnership with Wanderlab, Tripadvisor's in-house creative studio

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To entice Vitamin D-starved travelers to visit sun-soaked San Diego, Tripadvisor, with the San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) and The Shipyard, today announced the upcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind immersive art and augmented reality experience "The Sunny Side of Things" in the three largest U.S. cities: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago from Monday, April 3 - April 30. Renderings and details of the murals, artists and locations can be found below.

Created by Wanderlab , Tripadvisor's in-house creative and content studio for the SDTA, and in collaboration with The Shipyard, street murals hand painted by local San Diego artists Channin Fulton, Hanna Gundrum and Phoebe Cornog are complemented with augmented reality filters to entice would-be travelers to consider visiting America's Finest City. Highlighting San Diego's optimism and positivity, these experiences will be unlocked through QR codes that viewers can scan, beckoning these explorers to book travel and enjoy the idyllic weather and amazing experiences the city has to offer.

"We are thrilled to inspire travel to San Diego with the launch of our inaugural out-of-home immersive art experience which features augmented reality that brings this sunny Southern California city to life in locations around the country," said John Boris, chief growth officer, Tripadvisor. "The transformative work emerging from the partnership between Tripadvisor's Wanderlab Studio and San Diego Tourism Authority is only one of many dynamic creative formats that our team, armed with traveler insights and first-party data, will create to better engage and inspire both travelers and partners on and off our platform."

Viewers will be encouraged to engage with the street art via QR codes incorporated within each mural. The QR codes will activate the augmented reality experiences, or filters, inspired by the art depicted in each mural itself. In creating shareable social experiences that are universally engaging, the Wanderlab at Tripadvisor team sought to create a universally appealing augmented reality experience, whether a user is physically at the wall, or in their own home. The full program celebrates San Diego, and also includes San Diego trip planning guides on Tripadvisor and shareable content for social platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Tripadvisor that brings the San Diego brand to life through creativity and stunning artwork," said Kerri Verbeke Kapich, chief operating officer, SDTA. "Our partnership with Tripadvisor allows the San Diego Tourism Authority to take our beloved region to new heights and introduces San Diego to audiences through amazing experiences. This program provides us with a cutting-edge approach in showcasing what makes San Diego such a desirable travel destination with our sun-kissed beaches, award-winning culinary scene, world-class attractions and vibrant culture."

A collection of animated GIFS created from visual elements incorporated within each mural have also been made available to consumers within the augmented reality experience in the form of "stickers" celebrating San Diego that can be added to most social media posts and feeds.

The artists selected for this campaign embody unique styles that complement one another, inclusive of an immediate connection with the inherent feeling of joy displayed in each artist's portfolio, their authentic illustrative approach and bright color palettes.

Channin Fulton ( @channinfulton ) is a San Diego -based illustrator with a knack for mural painting, lettering, and other playful curiosities. Her methods, aesthetics, and conceptual motivations and inspiration are driven by the California beach and Mexican street culture that surrounds her. She brings a " California vibe" into her work through bold shape and vibrant color. ) is a-based illustrator with a knack for mural painting, lettering, and other playful curiosities. Her methods, aesthetics, and conceptual motivations and inspiration are driven by the California beach and Mexican street culture that surrounds her. She brings a "vibe" into her work through bold shape and vibrant color.

Hanna Gundrum ( @littlehouseink ) is a bold commercial artist with 15 years of experience painting murals in a variety of styles. Her work brings the share-worthy "funshine" as the quintessential photo opp – it is playful, memorable, and interactive. About her art, "There's something about arranging visual information that's always soothed my anxious soul. The thread that ties all of my work together is color. Bright, bold "pay attention to me!" color and juicy black lines." ) is a bold commercial artist with 15 years of experience painting murals in a variety of styles. Her work brings the share-worthy "funshine" as the quintessential photo opp – it is playful, memorable, and interactive. About her art, "There's something about arranging visual information that's always soothed my anxious soul. The thread that ties all of my work together is color. Bright, bold "pay attention to me!" color and juicy black lines."

Phoebe Cornog ( San Diego -based artist known for her intricate letters, funky color palettes, bold statement pieces and interesting sense of humor. She believes that "it's not work if it's fun," and she strives to breathe that motto into all of her projects. When not painting murals or creating art installations, Phoebe likes to try the new restaurants in town (especially if they have oysters) and spend time at the beach. @phoebecornog ) is a-based artist known for her intricate letters, funky color palettes, bold statement pieces and interesting sense of humor. She believes that "it's not work if it's fun," and she strives to breathe that motto into all of her projects. When not painting murals or creating art installations, Phoebe likes to try the new restaurants in town (especially if they have oysters) and spend time at the beach.

For more information visit: https://wanderlab.travel/ .

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2023

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA)

The San Diego Tourism Authority's mission is to drive visitor demand to economically benefit the San Diego region. The SDTA is a private, non-profit, mutual benefit corporation comprising more than 900 member organizations, businesses, local governments, and individuals seeking a better community through the visitor industry. Tourism is the second largest segment of San Diego's economy and typically employs more than 200,000 people across 12,000 businesses.

