ROYAL CARIBBEAN LIGHTS UP ICON OF THE SEAS WITH NEW BARS, NIGHTLIFE

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making every hour the happiest of hours on the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International has unveiled more than 15 of the bars and nightlife experiences that will light up the world's best vacation when the sun sets. Parents, couples and friends can make a toast to vacations and celebrations at new and returning hot spots for every type of adventurer. Whether vacationers are looking for live music, like two pianists going head-to-head, or to bar hop for sips of coffee-infused cocktails or bubbly at a new walkup champagne bar, Icon will debut an unrivaled lineup when it sets sail in January 2024.

Across the newly revealed venues, which are among 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained, grownups are in for all-new experiences and favorites from end to end and even day to night. Serving up brand firsts are venues all about the tunes, like Lou's Jazz 'n Blues in Central Park and Dueling Pianos in Royal Promenade, and spots to grab a drink and mingle before a show like the Rye & Bean coffee bar in AquaDome and the Bubbles champagne bar in Central Park. When it comes to favorites, from Trellis Bar and its first menu of bites to more ways to play in Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, every place has a sense of new – whether it's a new look and location or signature cocktails exclusive to Icon.

"We've set out to introduce a new kind of vacation in every sense and taken a blank slate to create an unparalleled blend of ways vacationers can celebrate and make memories whatever their mood, vibe and style," said Linken D'Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International. "From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there's something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas."

Wherever vacationers go on Icon, they will find cheers-worthy vibes, music to their ears and a variety of ways to savor it all:

Hot Spots for Stunning Sips and Shows

Dueling Pianos – In Royal Caribbean's first dueling pianos bar, it's the battle of the baby grands at the hands of two talented pianists who take song requests to bring high-energy performances of crowd-favorite hits to the Royal Promenade – the heart of Icon .

Lou's Jazz 'n Blues – The new spot fills the open-air Central Park with live performances of soulful classics and jazz pop tunes, inviting music lovers to take it all in from indoors or as they stroll by the thousands of real plants during Jazz in the Park.

Rye & Bean – Matching the transformational experiences in the AquaDome, this new coffee shop offers everything from classic cups of joe to espresso cocktails. It's a cozy morning hangout with endless ocean views by day and a buzzing bar with views of deck-defying entertainment in the AquaTheater by night.

The Overlook and Overlook Pods – The elevated lounge and first-of-their-kind nooks at sea take nights out and hangouts to another level. The wraparound windows in the AquaDome bring the ocean center stage during the day, and at night, the cruise line's marquee aqua shows are just a few steps away. The next-level pods are where friends can lounge with a drink, play classic boardgames and kick back to live music, too.

Returning favorites include The Attic, inspired by Manhattan's dark and intimate comedy clubs with adults-only live shows, and Music Hall, to rock out to the house tribute band.

Hot Spots for an Unforgettable Ambiance

1400 Lobby Bar – The new meetup spot – inspired by the history of shipbuilding – is where vacationers can start to make memories as soon as they board, with a mix of daytime and evening sips developed with renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim , who's worked with James Beard Award-winning chefs, Bellagio and more. The venue's also the first to open the vibrant Royal Promenade to the outdoors with an ocean-facing terrace.

Bubbles – It's three cheers at the new walkup champagne window in Central Park, where glasses of mimosas, prosecco, Bellini and even bottles of bubbly are on tap morning, noon and night.

Returning favorites include a larger Trellis Bar in Central Park, with a new look and a debut menu of bites; Boleros, the lively club that brings the heat with Latin flavor; and the signature Schooner Bar, where pianists set the tone for pre-dinner drinks and nightcaps.

Hot Spots for More Ways to Play

Point & Feather – The neighborhood English pub on Royal Promenade has a new open layout, games – and tournaments – of darts and sips joining the signature lineup of pints and the live guitarist at the center of it all.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – The returning favorite, serving up gameday bar fare and ice-cold beers, is where vacationers can catch their home teams on dozens of screens and play arcade and tabletop games.

Spotlight Karaoke – Aspiring singers take the stage in front of the crowd or in a private room with their friends and family at this fan-favorite karaoke spot on Royal Promenade.

Icon will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami year-round. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, where adventurers can create their perfect vacation day at Thrill Waterpark's 13 waterslides, the first overwater cabanas in The Bahamas at Coco Beach Club and more. Vacationers will also visit idyllic Caribbean destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

More details about the first Icon Class ship will be revealed in the coming months. Travelers can dive into the all-new vacation on www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

