Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Conscious Capital Growth Portfolio Brand, Acquires I Love Juice Bar to Nearly Double the Brand's Footprint

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth portfolio brand, Main Squeeze Juice Co. announced the acquisition of Tennessee-based I Love Juice Bar as part of the firm's strategy to serve more customers, accelerate growth and increase stakeholder value.

The two companies will merge under the Main Squeeze Juice Co. brand name with the intent of integrating the best of both brands, including the menu items customers love most. The rebrand will occur over the coming months with minimal inconvenience to customers who rely on their daily dose of healthy juices, bowls, and smoothies.

Conscious Capital Growth's team and the Main Squeeze Juice Co. leadership saw I Love Juice Bar as a natural next move to accelerate growth, drive store economics, and increase brand equity for franchisees in both systems. Cortland Finnegan, CEO of I Love Juice Bar, said, "I made this decision because it's what's best for the franchisees. I want them to get top support and experience the benefits of a larger system and brand sooner rather than later."

I Love Juice Bar has 23 locations, primarily in Tennessee and Texas. Main Squeeze's 28 locations are in Louisiana, Missouri, Texas, Florida, and Mississippi. The acquisition nearly doubles the footprint of Main Squeeze Juice Co.

"I Love Juice Bar was an ideal candidate for horizontal acquisition because the franchisees in both systems are passionate about helping people live healthier lives and making healthy choices easier. Their missions were very much the same with little territory crossover," said Heather Elrod, Conscious Capital Growth's managing partner.

With the acquisition, I Love Juice Bar franchisees benefit from Main Squeeze Juice Co.'s operations systems, marketing platforms, supply chain, training capabilities, and growing brand presence. "I Love Juice Bar franchisees are now part of the family," said Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze Juice Co. "Our goal is to increase value for all constituents, whether that's our franchisees, team members, or guests, who will all collectively benefit from this merger. Simply put, we're creating a stronger system for both Main Squeeze and I Love Juice Bar franchisees so that we can help more people in more communities live healthier and happier lives together."

Conscious Capital Growth's Christo Demetriades said, "This acquisition is a net positive for everyone in the current systems and for future franchisees who join the rapidly growing juice, smoothie, and plant-based food brand called Main Squeeze. It's now a bigger brand with a bigger presence that can serve more customers in more locations. We're stronger together."

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an acquisition and growth accelerator firm focused on the franchise industry. The company's unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, instant infrastructure, and access to capital, bringing a decades-long track record of success in Wellness, Beauty, Pet, Services, Food & Beverage, Education, Recruiting/Executive Placement, and Consumer Package Goods & Retail. (www.ccGRO.com).

About Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Main Squeeze Juice Company, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been franchising its 100% plant-based, fast-casual concept since 2017. The original Main Squeeze, built in Lake Charles, Louisiana, achieved early success, prompting the Main Squeeze team to take their passion for healthy eating and meal replacement to the next level. The company has 28 locations open and 61 more in development, and Main Squeeze's mission is to make Healthy Easier® nationwide. (www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com)

