Gritman Medical Center Selects Cadence Clinical Services for Chronic Care Management

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare announced its service line, Cadence Clinical Services, was chosen by Gritman Medical Center, a 25-bed, critical access hospital in Moscow, Idaho, to provide chronic care management (CCM) to eligible Medicare patients. In partnership with providers and clinicians at Gritman Medical Center, Cadence Clinical Services is providing clinical RN expertise and the infrastructure to identify, enroll, and manage patients.

Chronic care management benefits patients, providers, hospitals, and health systems.

"We know two-thirds of people on Medicare have two or more chronic conditions, and many need help to manage their conditions," said Gretta Jarolimek, Gritman's Chief Clinics Officer. "To complement the services provided by our primary care physicians, we are excited to partner with Ovation Healthcare to provide eligible Medicare patients with additional care management to help."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) evaluated its Chronic Care Management program and determined that it improved outcomes and reduced costs. The retrospective claims analysis of two years of data that included every enrolled patient research showed:

Chronic Care Management Improved Outcomes

Hospitalizations decreased by nearly 5 percent.

Emergency Department visits decreased by 2.3 percent.

Preventive care evaluation and management (E&M) encounters increased by 8 percent.

Chronic Care Management Reduced Costs

Taxpayers saved $74 (gross) and $30 (net) per patient per month when patients enrolled for at least a year.

The value of chronic care management, in addition to better outcomes and lower costs, is:

Ongoing patient engagement and support

Designated patient care team

Care coordination as an extension of provider

Timely and transparent communication among care managers and providers

Increased patient connectivity with the health system, primary care physician and specialty providers

Promotion of health literacy and advocacy

Improved overall quality of care and health outcomes

Provider satisfaction and support

Increase in practice revenue

"Chronic care management benefits patients, providers, hospitals, and health systems," emphasized Shelley Riser, Chief Clinical Officer, Ovation Healthcare. "Through our shared services, Cadence Clinical Services enable primary care practices of all sizes to participate in chronic care management."

ABOUT CADENCE CLINICAL SERVICES

Cadence Clinical Services partner with providers to operationalize and implement shared services to drive revenue generating opportunities, improve quality of care, and strengthen patient-provider relationships. Cadence Clinical Services is one of the five pillars of business of Ovation Healthcare.

ABOUT OVATION HEALTHCARE

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare partners with 220+ hospitals and health systems across the nation with more than $15 billion in net patient revenue. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported hospitals and health systems through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Advisory Services, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Forte Professional Services, Cadence Clinical Services and Elevate Supply and Expense Management – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

