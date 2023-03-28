Far UV Technologies acquires AeroMed to establish the most comprehensive global provider of pathogen mitigation solutions to improve indoor air quality

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Far UV Technologies, Inc., (www.faruv.com), the global leader in whole-room disinfection solutions, is acquiring AeroMed Technologies, LLC, Utica, New York, (www.aeromed.com), the standard in upper-room germicidal ultraviolet light and HEPA filter healthcare solutions for over 30 years. As Governments, commercial and non-profit entities and individuals recognize the significant health and bottom-line improving opportunities afforded with superior indoor air quality, they are increasingly seeking proven domestically sourced solutions for simple, trusted and low-cost immediate relief.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID Response Coordinator, protected by Far UV Technologies’ Krypton lighting and AeroMed’s Upper Room germicidal ultraviolet lighting at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health National Strategy Meeting for Improving Indoor Air Quality (PRNewswire)

"Adding AeroMed's CDC and ASHRAE recommended solutions allows us to blend the most effective proven disinfection solutions of the past 80 years with our market leading Far UV innovations", according to PJ Piper, CEO and Founder of Far UV Technologies. "The timing couldn't be better with new enforceable standards/building codes for Indoor Air Quality in process, facility owners and operators being far more aware of the significant money they can start saving today by reducing absenteeism with healthier buildings and the tremendous growth inevitable when significant problems can be solved with simple shovel-ready solutions."

With over 10,000 installations between the two market leaders, including high profile defense applications up through the Pentagon, education, healthcare, houses of worship, correctional facilities, transportation, commercial real estate, non-profits, events and more, the combination provides unparalleled pedigree, understanding of real-world end-user preferences and needs and customer support. Far UV Technologies began developing next generation disinfection solutions long before COVID under contract with NASA and the Department of Defense, has not had any safety concerns or transmission reported in the facilities they are protecting and has the broadest IP portfolio in the industry via a technology and licensing agreement with Boeing.

AeroMed's unparalleled commissioning experience and service offerings provide customers with continuing peace of mind for themselves and those under their care. Bill Palmer, Founder of AeroMed, added "This is not our first pandemic, nor will it be our last. We are excited to team with Far UV to enhance and extend our product and market reach and join their mission to make the world a better safer place."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Far UV Technologies, Inc.