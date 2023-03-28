Coinme Integrates USDC on Stellar, Enabling Borderless Digital Cash and P2P Payments

The collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation further strengthens financial inclusion by increasing access and enhancing the user experience of USDC

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme ®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., and the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network, today announced the release of Circle's USDC on Stellar throughout the Coinme wallet and Coinme's global cash onramp and offramp ecosystem. Coinme's integration of USDC on Stellar promotes financial inclusion by enabling physical cash to become borderless digital cash accessible across thousands of locations nationwide, making it simple and affordable to cash in, cash out, send, and receive USDC on Stellar.

Coinme's vast cash network, USDC, and the Stellar network is a game changer for the cash remittance and payments market

"By enabling USDC on Stellar in the Coinme wallet, anyone with cash can now utilize the Stellar blockchain to access a fully-backed dollar digital currency. People can now swap their cash for USDC on Stellar and send it in seconds for the cost of a penny," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. "The combination of Coinme's vast cash network, USDC, and the Stellar network is a game changer for the cash remittance and payments market."

Cash In and Out of USDC With Low Fees

Coinme powers the largest cryptocurrency cash network via its API technology with a growing footprint of over 40,000 locations nationwide. The ability to cash in and out of USDC with low fees is available at thousands of Coinme-enabled locations in the U.S. This integration offers millions of Americans who are unbanked or underbanked a new option to access a vital pathway into digital finance by increasing financial inclusion. USDC is a fully-reserved dollar-backed digital asset, with a market capitalization standing at more than $33 billion as of March 15, 2023.

Send and Receive USDC With Near-Zero Fees in the Coinme Wallet

Sending and receiving USDC via the Coinme Wallet is virtually free for peer-to-peer transactions and provides near-instant payments to family and friends wherever they may reside. These peer-to-peer stablecoin payments allow anyone to experience the innovative payments infrastructure that Stellar offers. Coinme's physical location footprint in thousands of retail locations brings a tangible and real-life experience to blockchain technology, making USDC on Stellar the perfect starting point for any crypto beginner.

USDC on Stellar: Built For Global Payments

By reducing friction and cost, Stellar has become one of the most efficient blockchain networks for sending payments. USDC on Stellar can provide near-zero transaction fees and settlement of transactions in seconds.

"Our strategic collaboration with Coinme is empowering more people with access to the digital economy," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of Stellar Development Foundation. "USDC on Stellar already provides near-zero transaction fees and settlement in seconds, yet this integration makes it even simpler to cash in and cash out from Coinme locations around the United States. What Coinme has accomplished is inspiring to the rest of the blockchain industry, and today's milestone only amplifies what is shaping up to be a brilliant future for the Stellar network."

The service is now live in the Coinme wallet accessible via web browser, and is coming soon to the Coinme mobile apps on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit https://coinme.com/stellar-usdc/ .

About Coinme, Inc.

Coinme® is a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2014 with the mission to be the world's trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Coinme powers the largest cash exchange in the world, with over 40,000 physical locations to instantly cash in and out of crypto. In addition, the company's Coinme-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering provides an enterprise-grade API that "crypto-enables" digital and physical financial infrastructure. With a vertically integrated suite of consumer products, Coinme delivers a simple, trusted, instant, and affordable way to buy, sell, store and manage crypto. For more information, visit www.coinme.com .

About the Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology. For more information, visit stellar.org/foundation .

About Stellar

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 7 million accounts. For more information, visit stellar.org.

