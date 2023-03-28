Buildkite Reveals First Quarter Innovations and Momentum, Kicking Off 2023 with Strong Footing

Buildkite unveils its quarterly release capturing company and product announcements, key hires, and partnerships

PERTH, Australia, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildkite , the industry-leading Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) platform, today announces the formal release of their inaugural quarterly update, inclusive of notable company and product announcements, key hires, and partnerships.

Buildkite Logo (PRNewswire)

Improved products fueling momentum

Beginning January 2023, Buildkite's team tirelessly worked to update and implement the following offerings, focused on these key areas:

Building the most secure CI on the planet: Buildkite continues their commitment in offering the only hybrid CI/CD platform that does not access their customers' secrets or source codes by building upon their existing security offerings. The platform now supports OpenID Connect (OIDC), the chosen security standard for exchanging identity with federated systems. In addition, Buildkite achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance to exceed security regulations and enable customers to build best-in-class tools and experiences. IP pinning for SSO duration, security audit logs to EventBridge, and IP / CIDR allowlists via the Buildkite API are a direct impact of these security standards.

Native Kubernetes support : Buildkite's Kubernetes agent stack is an entirely new way to run Buildkite agents, enabling customers to run their CI/CD compute using the same systems with which they run their production services. With the Kubernetes agent stack, customers can utilize the expertise of their own platform teams and take advantage of the flexibility to extend their CI/CD system that comes from building on the dominant container orchestration ecosystem.

Further enhancing their product lines, Test Analytics and Pipelines, to improve build and test workflows: Buildkite users now have access to a flaky test tracker that automatically detects flaky tests, alleviating the frustration and time spent checking for bugs versus genuine failures. Other new features and enhancements include clusters, allowing users to organize agents into groups to queue work from, usage breakdown, to understand billable usage by pipelines and test suites, and signal in automatic retry rules, which configures jobs to automatically retry based on termination signals.

Extending the customer platform experience: Buildkite added Hashicorp Vault and GitLab plugins to work seamlessly with Buildkite and other tools customers may use for their CI/CD needs. The platform also released the Agent Environment API, allowing jobs to inspect and mutate their environment without using Bash–a big step toward supporting hooks and plugins in other languages.

"Our latest releases show how we're thinking about Buildkite now and in the future," said Keith Pitt, CEO and founder of Buildkite. "We're building enterprise-grade features for everyone, whether you're a team of two or 10,000."

An integral chief appointment

Along with product developments, Buildkite also welcomes the appointment of Daniel Vydra as Chief Technology Officer. Vydra's extensive expertise will bolster Buildkite's product and engineering departments.

As Chief Technology Officer, Vydra will drive Buildkite's core mission to unblock every developer on the planet through Buildkite's hybrid CI/CD platform with a focus on building the most secure solution on the market.

Prior to joining Buildkite, Vydra served as Chief Technology Officer at Redbubble, where he held senior engineering roles for nine years, overseeing technology teams. His expertise lies in designing team structures that maximize team autonomy, building out strategy with a customer-centric focus, and designing products that align with the organization's goals. This experience will allow Buildkite to innovate and scale its operations at a faster rate.

"We're building a narrative for ourselves that didn't exist previously," says Vydra. "Our customers, such as Shopify, call us the 'best kept secret' in the world of CI/CD. We no longer want to be a secret."

For in-depth content and demos, visit Buildkite's release page at https://buildkite.com/releases/2023-03 .

About Buildkite

Buildkite is the fastest and most secure way to build, test, and deploy software at any scale. The company's continuous integration and continuous development (CI/CD) platform allow teams of all sizes to run fast, secure and scalable pipelines on their own infrastructure. Founded in 2013 by software engineer Keith Pitt, the company was the first to introduce a self-hosted agent model and now supports over 1,000 customers across the world, including Canva, Intercom, Shopify, Venmo, Webflow, and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buildkite