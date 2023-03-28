Advatix appoints Amit Kulkarni, another ex-Amazon industry veteran, as Vice President of its Global Logistics Solutions Practice

Amit brings extensive experience in logistics, and now leads the charge for designing and implementing Advanced Logistics Solutions for Advatix clients

LOS ANGELES , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advatix, a leading supply chain and logistics consulting and technology company, has announced the appointment of Amit Kulkarni as Vice President of Logistics Solutions. Amit comes with 20 years' experience in automotive innovation and logistics from Amazon, Albertsons, Spreetail, and Forvia. He is based in the US and now heads Global Logistics Practice at Advatix that provides technology driven multi-modal transportation solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Amit join the Advatix team," said Sam Vahie, President and Chief Consulting Officer at Advatix. "Our eCommerce and Retail clients rely heavily on transportation which is a significant portion of their operating cost. Amit's expertise in logistics and innovation, combined with his track record of delivering results, will help us make a significant difference for our clients. Amit leads the team that works closely with all our logistics provider partners, Advatix Cloud Suite Technology group, and our global logistics command center, to implement comprehensive logistics solutions."

Prior to joining Advatix, Kulkarni held key leadership roles at Spreetail, Albertson's, Amazon, and Forvia, where he was responsible for overseeing logistics operations and driving innovation in transportation. At Amazon, Kulkarni led the logistics operations for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, where he played a critical role in scaling the business while improving customer experience. He also led the launch of three 885,000 square-feet Amazon Robotics buildings across US, which improved operational efficiency and safety for Amazon's employees.

Kulkarni said, "I am thrilled to join Advatix at such an exciting time for our company's growth. In a short time, Advatix has become an industry leader for supply chain solutions and our industry needs us. Transportation is a major area of opportunity for our clients. Our goal is to bring innovative solutions to the market and help our clients make transportation a competitive advantage for them."

As Vice President of Logistics Solutions, Amit Kulkarni will lead Advatix's transportation practice and work closely with clients to design, develop and implement optimized transportation solutions that provide them with improved network-wide speed and profitability, and enhanced customer experience.

About Advatix:

Advatix is a boots-on-the-ground supply chain consulting and technology company that helps its clients achieve their growth and profitability through optimized supply chain operations. With a team of industry experts and advanced technology solutions, Advatix has a solid track record of helping over 100 businesses implement advanced fulfillment and logistics solutions.

