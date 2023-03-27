TFS HealthScience Celebrates Grand Opening of Lisbon Office with Ribbon Cutting, Amid Growing Customer Demand

LUND, Sweden, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TFS HealthScience, a global contract research organization, unveiled its new office in Lisbon, Portugal, due to growing customer demand. TFS Portugal will increase the company's geographic footprint and expand its strategic resourcing capabilities across the Iberian Peninsula.

Portugal has experienced two consecutive years of double-digit growth in company-sponsored clinical trials. It has become a highly attractive country for conducting clinical research by creating a modern network of centers of excellence, experienced research teams, and optimal infrastructure.

"We are excited to grow our footprint in Europe with the opening of our office in Portugal," said TFS HealthScience CEO Bassem Saleh. "This expansion allows us to have higher speed and agility in this region when deploying clinical resources, reaching patients, and helping our partners bring life-saving therapeutics to market faster, and offers local Biopharma direct access to TFS global capabilities"

The opening of the Lisbon office aligns with the company's growth plans as it continuously expands into new markets, enabling customers' global access to clinical research solutions and development. In-country expertise and regional resources are valuable when working directly on projects or providing strategic resourcing to our customers.

"Most in our industry utilize Spanish affiliates or offices for their Portuguese operations. Our established history of working in Spain and a unique operational footprint in both countries gives TFS leadership in this geographic area," said Vice President of Strategic Resourcing Solutions (SRS) Hanna Sandvall.

TFS HealthScience's research and operations in Portugal will remain focused on its specialty therapeutic areas of dermatology, immunology and inflammatory disease, hematology and oncology, internal medicine and neuroscience, and ophthalmology.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their entire clinical development journey. In partnership with customers, we build solution-driven teams working for a healthier future. Bringing together nearly 800 professionals, TFS delivers tailored clinical research services in more than 40 countries and supports customers with comprehensive solutions through two strong business models: Clinical Development Services (CDS), which provides full- service support at all stages of the clinical development process and Strategic Resourcing Solutions (SRS), which offers expert insourcing, targeted recruitment, and strategic workforce management solutions.

