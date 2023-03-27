Investing.com Acquires StreetInsider.com in Bid to Empower Retail Investors with Premium Hedge Fund-Level Content Feeds

With this acquisition, the world's largest financial markets platform has taken its latest step to equip retail investors to make better investing decisions, now with real-time content feeds previously only accessible to hedge fund managers

SHENZHEN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing.com, the world's largest platform for financial data, tools & news accessed by more than 60 million retail investors monthly, announced today it recently completed the acquisition and integration of Streetinsider.com, the top rated premium source for market moving breaking news on equities.

By acquiring StreetInsider, the global financial markets platform that has been focused on providing its users with real-time premium data, tools and news, is now expanding its content offering with breaking headline feeds of market-moving news, analysis and exclusive insider information. In the process, Investing.com is further equipping retail investors with the tools and information they need to make better investing decisions.

Since 1999, StreetInsider has given Wall Street's elite investors a real-time, inside-look at the markets, providing access to information that's only available to a select group of market players. The outlet separates itself from other news services in its commitment to producing the quickest commentary of market-moving events around the world.

Investing.com will embed a variety of StreetInsider's core news services - including the famous Hot list, Rumors, Trader talk, Momentum Movers and Trading Halts feeds - into the company's mobile apps and website serving over 690 million users globally.

These brand-new enhanced Breaking feeds will feature a combination of free and pay-wall-gated content, available to InvestingPro subscribers, the premium subscription service for better investor decision making from Investing.com. StreetInsider will continue to operate as a stand-alone service, keeping selected feeds exclusively available through StreetInsider only.

"StreetInsider is thrilled to join the Investing.com team in the quest to level the playing field for all investors," said Lon Juricic, founder of StreetInsider. "Crucially, Investing.com's acquisition of StreetInsider acknowledges that in this ongoing 'Information Age,' content is king. We are eager to witness the forthcoming powerful impact of combining our next-generation on-the-spot stock market news and analysis with Investing.com's real-time premium data, creating an unprecedented potent toolbox for any retail investor out there."

"The acquisition of StreetInsider is testament to Investing.com's plans to invest more in premium breaking news and to make it accessible and affordable for all," said Shlomi Biger, Chief Product Officer at Investing.com. "Whether it be free access through Investing.com or affordable access through our InvestingPro subscription service, we are enabling millions of users globally to continue taking advantage of game-changing tools that can help them unlock the true potential of successful trading in financial markets."

"This is another step of a journey where we continue to deepen the efforts of differentiating Investing.com with valuable, market-moving and breaking information." said Ding'An Fei, Founding Partner at Joffre Capital, owner of Investing.com. "This acquisition reinforces our vision of empowering retail investors with data, tools and content they need to make informed financial decisions, especially during times of volatile markets."

The purchase of StreetInsider builds on the momentum generated by Investing.com's May 2022 launch of its InvestingPro premium subscription service, which offers retail investors enhanced financial tools at an affordable price, empowering them to more effectively compete with institutional investors.

InvestingPro came to life in 2021 through the acquisition of Finbox, a platform that provides accurate, up-to-date information on publicly traded companies around the world, including the largest repository of valuation models and risk metrics available online. As the predecessor of InvestingPro, Finbox partnered with S&P Market Intelligence to cover over 60,000 companies globally and is utilizing the Investing.com platform to empower retail investors across the globe with access to the same data relied upon by the world's biggest investment banks and money managers.

After purchasing its domain name in December 2012, Investing.com's traffic has skyrocketed from 50 million pageviews per month in 2013, to 400 million in 2016, to more than 4 billion today. With 33 language editions and users in 136 countries, the financial markets platform is now ranked the top financial website worldwide, according to SimilarWeb, in addition to ranking in the top two sites globally for crypto reach.

Investing.com offers real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news, and analysis across 250 exchanges around the world. In addition to the global stock markets, Investing.com covers commodities, cryptocurrencies, world indices, bonds, funds, ETFs, and world currencies, offering quick access to premium financial tools, covering over 200,000 financial instruments.

