Exotanium, Cloud Optimization and Management Platform, Relaunches as Exostellar

The rebrand reflects this startup's mission of providing unparalleled cloud optimization services to global enterprises

ITHACA, N.Y., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotanium , the startup offering a cloud resource optimization and management platform, today announced its official rebrand to Exostellar. This change reflects the group's commitment to providing unparalleled cloud optimization services that help enterprises enhance operational security, elevate performance and save costs. In addition to the new name, the rebrand will also include a new logo, visual identity and website.

(PRNewswire)

"We believe this rebrand better represents our mission to provide unparalleled cloud optimization services to our clients," said Hakim Weatherspoon, CEO and Co-Founder of Exostellar. "Our team remains dedicated to delivering the highest-quality services possible. Exostellar perfectly embodies our vision of transcending the limitations of the cloud while offering guidance and optimization support that exceeds our clients' expectations."

Exostellar recently announced it had secured $12 million in series A funding in November 2022 and is developing the future of affordable cloud computing technology that empowers enterprises to command a finer level of control over their resources. Exostellar offers a platform for users to optimize cloud computing for greater cost efficiencies, leveraging its exclusive license to patent-pending technology developed at Cornell University, combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Founded in 2019, the platform helps users increase the amount of computing they use by up to 5x, using the same budget, while also enhancing operational security and computing performance.

While ever-evolving, the newly branded company continues to offer the same highly effective and unprecedented cloud optimization tools. Exostellar will continue to provide easy-to-use products that allow companies to reduce costs while ensuring the same extraordinary quality of service.

To learn more about Exostellar, visit: https://exostellar.io/.

Exostellar

Exostellar is a cloud resource optimization and management platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help enterprises reduce spending in the cloud by up to 90%, while enhancing both operational security and performance. Exostellar is dedicated to developing the future of affordable cloud computing technology that empowers enterprises to command a finer level of control over their cloud computing resources.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

jack@relativity.ventures

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exostellar