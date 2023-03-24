Thornburg Wins Three 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Limited Term Income wins for third straight year

Better World International and Ultra Short Income also recognized

SANTA FE, N.M., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $41 billion in assets1, today announced that Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund, Class I (ticker: THIIX), Thornburg Better World International Fund, Class I (ticker: TBWIX), and Thornburg Ultra Short Income Fund, Class I (ticker: TLDIX), were named Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards United States 2023 winners.

Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund (LTI) was named best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund over the ten-year period out of 32 funds. This is the third year in a row LTI has been recognized in this category. Thornburg Better World International Fund (BWI) was named best International Large-Cap Growth Fund over the three-year period out of 72 funds. Thornburg Ultra Short Income Fund (USI) was named best Ultra-Short Obligations Fund over the three-year period out of 49 funds. All periods ended November 30, 2022.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Lipper in both fixed income and equity categories," said Jason Brady, president and CEO at Thornburg. "In volatile environments, we believe that the application of our investment philosophy to breaking down silos within financial markets is especially effective. Combining that approach with our collaborative team structure and disciplined process continues to yield excellent risk-adjusted fixed income and equity results for investors."

Thornburg Limited Term Income is a flexible, actively managed core portfolio of high-quality U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. It is designed to balance risk with reward and look for the best opportunities and relative value available in a high-quality U.S. bond portfolio. It has a 30-year track record and $7 billion in assets under management, seeks to deliver durable income with lower relative volatility. Click here to learn more about Thornburg Limited Term Income.

Thornburg Better World International Fund is a focused, diversified equity portfolio that includes sustainable companies primarily in developed markets outside the U.S. BWI actively integrates ESG criteria into a fundamental bottom-up approach, allowing investors to reflect their ESG values through their investment without sacrificing the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. The three-basket portfolio construction process seeks to provide style diversification and reduce volatility and deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over time. BWI currently has $490 million in assets. Click here to learn more about Thornburg Better World International Fund.

Thornburg Ultra Short Income Fund actively managed short-term portfolio of high-quality taxable bonds with low interest-rate exposure. USI currently has $250 million in assets, seeks to provide income low interest-rate exposure with high-quality fixed income while minimizing volatility. Click here to learn more about Thornburg Ultra Short Income Fund.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years, the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of performance in over 17 countries worldwide. Their legacy is underpinned by Refinitiv Lipper's acclaimed fund data and proprietary quantitative methodology.

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With $41 billion2 in client assets as of February 28, 2023, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Media Inquiries

Michael Corrao

Director of Global Communications

Thornburg Investment Management

Tel: +1 (505) 467-5345

Email: mcorrao@thornburg.com

All fund assets are as of February 28, 2023.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Portfolios investing in bonds have the same interest rate, inflation, and credit risks that are associated with the underlying bonds. The value of bonds will fluctuate relative to changes in interest rates, decreasing when interest rates rise. Investments in the Fund are not FDIC insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity.Class I shares may not be available to all investors. Minimum investments for the I share class may be higher than those for other classes.

The Better World International Fund/Strategy's adherence to its ESG ratings process may affect the Fund/Strategy's exposure to certain companies, sectors, regions, and countries and may affect the Fund/Strategy's performance depending on whether such investments are in or out of favor. This process may result in the Fund/Strategy foregoing opportunities to buy certain securities when it might otherwise be advantageous to do so, or selling securities for ESG reasons when it might be otherwise disadvantageous for it to do so. Additionally, the process may result in incorrectly evaluating a company's commitment to positive ESG practices and may result in investment in companies with practices that are not consistent with the Fund/Strategy's aspirations.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Thornburg mutual funds are distributed by Thornburg Securities Corporation.

Click here for a glossary of terms.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. The fund did not win the award for other time periods. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

1 Includes $40 billion in assets under management and $ 1 billion in assets under advisement as of February 28, 2023.

2 Includes $40 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of February 28, 2023.

