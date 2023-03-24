Partnership includes BrandStar receiving shares and warrants in publicly traded Game Time Productions, and a 50% interest in Game Time's media subsidiary

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC PINK: "GRNL") has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Ft. Lauderdale-based BrandStar, one of America's premier strategic marketing and production companies.

The Leader In Licensed Sports Watches (PRNewswire)

Game Time Productions Enters into Strategic Alliance with BrandStar

Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands.

Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands.

GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations and media outreach efforts.

BrandStar's role in the partnership includes directing all Game Time marketing and production activities, including marketing plans and presentations, podcast production and distribution, corporate messaging and branding, public relations, social media and website content, and celebrity partnerships.

BrandStar is receiving shares and warrants in GRNL and a 50% interest in GRNL's Game Time Media subsidiary. The companies are seeking to soon expand the Strategic Alliance through BrandStar's Sports and Entertainment Division.

BrandStar's client list features market leaders from virtually every major sector including Google, Amazon, Toyota, Microsoft, Walmart, Comcast, Home Depot, and Allstate.

"I have had a 30-year association with BrandStar, and a personal friendship with its founder, Mark Alfieri, and I continue to be amazed by its facilities, equipment and futuristic studios," says Matt Cohen, CFO of GRNL. "Mark has assembled a remarkable, multidisciplinary team of professionals, and I've no doubts that formally joining our clients with BrandStar's expertise, we will provide exponential value to the professional athletes and organizations with which we are involved."

"All of us are thrilled with this new relationship with Game Time Productions, and specifically, Matt (Cohen), someone for whom I have tremendous respect and admiration," says BrandStar founder and CEO Mark Alfieri. "The synergies between our companies could not be more striking and I believe we have the products, people and services readily available to help Game Time achieve its ultimate goals. I look forward to rapidly advancing the wide range of new projects, relationships and business combinations that our partnership has already started to generate."

For more information about Game Time please visit www.gametimewatch.com and for more information about BrandStar visit www.brandstar.com

Safe Harbor

A "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of Greenlite Ventures, Inc., statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "anticipate", "endeavor", "estimate", "expect", "objective", "projection", "forecast", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause Greenlite Ventures' actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements.



Media Contacts: For Game Time---Jeff DeForrest 954 288 4725





For BrandStar--- Israel Kreps ikreps@krepspr.com 786 374 3434



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures, Inc.