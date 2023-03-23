Onosys Launches New Advanced Admin Portal for Digital Restaurant Ordering Solution

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys, a SaaS provider of enterprise-level restaurant technology solutions, announces its new mobile-friendly Admin Portal. The new interface simplifies and enhances the company's popular online ordering solution across all levels of a brand's organization.

The Admin Portal provides restaurant operators control over nearly every aspect of online operations. Users will no longer be bound to a desktop computer. The new design adapts automatically for use on tablets, smartphones, and other mobile devices.

"We are pleased to offer our users the capability to more efficiently manage ordering and operations across an entire franchise or at a single location," said Chris Anderle, Onosys President. "The Admin Portal will be available to new brands immediately upon launch and existing brands over the coming weeks."

The Admin Portal features an intuitive interface requiring shorter staff training time while providing increased flexibility to satisfy each brand's unique requirements. A context-sensitive help system offers access to documentation and video tutorials. Administrators can apply settings to all locations or configure exceptions at specific locations or groups of locations.

The portal allows operators complete control over most behaviors of the platform, including:

Deliveries

Hours of operation

Lead times

Order management and cancellations

Scheduled discounts

Upcoming releases will add similarly granular control over menu management. Brand representatives can efficiently manage menus across an entire chain while managing items at individual locations or groups of locations.

Onosys typically works with restaurant chains with between 15 and 1,000 locations. The white-label platform seamlessly integrates with a company's brand identity and user experience.

The platform provides optimized experiences on the web, mobile web, and iOS / Android, as well as a headless API, across ordering channels including call center, catering, delivery, dine-in, and carry-out / curb-side. Onosys offers integrations with industry-leading point-of-sale systems, payment gateways, loyalty providers, gift card providers, and delivery services.

About Onosys

As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Giordano's, Bostons, Dion's Pizza, Rudy's, and Jack's Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support.

Onosys helps restaurants by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a high-touch approach.

For more information about Onosys and the new Admin Portal, schedule a demo through the company's website.

Contact: Chris Anderle, President, canderle@onosys.com

View original content:

SOURCE ONOSYS Online Ordering