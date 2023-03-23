Java Developer Survey Reveals Increased Need for Java Productivity Solutions

11th annual survey from JRebel by Perforce finds 50% reporting an increase in microservice application start-up time

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, released their 11th annual Java landscape survey — the 2023 Java Developer Productivity Report.

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

The report outlines the top tools and technologies supporting the Java ecosystem, as well as emerging trends and their impacts on overall developer productivity.

Major findings from the report detail the steady impact of microservices on Java application build and redeploy times. The growth of microservices as the solution to simplify and accelerate Java development continues to rise in popularity within the Java ecosystems. Most respondents from larger companies noted using over 21 microservices per application. Java developers continue to face large redeploy times throughout their applications, with this year's results showing 10+ minutes as the most common redeployment time — a 6% increase from 2022.

"This year's report shows the necessity of improving the efficiency of Java developer teams, which coincides with the increasing demand for software developers in 2023," said Rod Cope, CTO at Perforce Software. "As organizations are seeing more pressure to accelerate time-to-market, they'll need to further invest in their developers to help them deal with DevOps at scale — and perform faster and better."

The report also measured the growing frustration of microservice application redeployment and start-up times. 17% of respondents reported over a 50% increase in start-up times, slightly higher than last year's results. Larger companies are still experiencing higher redeployment times — with 65% reporting times of over five minutes per redeploy. With microservice environments expanding even more, both in size and redeploy times, there's an increased need for Java productivity solutions like JRebel to combat these pain points.

VSCode has also become a more relevant IDE in the Java community with its increased usage amongst Java developers. With developers being forced to utilize more than one IDE, depending on applications and team requirements, it further complicates the overall development environment — making a productivity tool such as JRebel even more crucial.

"While having a microservice architecture in place is beneficial for Java applications, more and more companies are still noting an increase in start-up times for their microservices application," said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager at JRebel by Perforce. "This is why we believe that tools like JRebel are essential to help address these obstacles and improve Java developer productivity."

The 2023 Java Developer Productivity report is available for download at https://www.jrebel.com/resources/java-developer-productivity-report-2023

About JRebel

JRebel provides industry-leading Java development efficiency tools — removing bottlenecks in the development process and helping developers to code better applications, faster. JRebel has revolutionized Java development by allowing developers to skip redeploys while maintaining application state. With over 3000 customers, JRebel and XRebel are trusted by leading brands around the world, including: American Airlines, DellEMC, HBO, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Volkswagen, and more.

To start building better Java applications faster, try a free 14-day trial of JRebel.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software