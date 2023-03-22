Verneek Launches One Quin, the Consumer Experience AI Platform

Backed by industry experts and developed by a team of world-renowned AI scientists, the generative AI startup's proprietary technology enables enterprises to transform their consumer experience and drive engagement through highly specialized AI

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verneek , a pioneer in delivering Consumer Experience AI to enterprises, announced the official launch of One Quin, the proprietary Consumer Experience AI platform. One Quin provides enterprises with one holistic consumer-facing AI solution to accurately answer personalized questions through voice activation or text anywhere. The first use case of One Quin is at the intersection of health & nutrition and retail and is currently live at major grocery retail locations, backed by industry experts such as Kathy Waller (ex-CFO of Coca-Cola, Board member at Delta Airlines), Esther Dyson (Founder of Wellville, Health & Tech Pioneer), Seth Goldman (Co-founder of Eat the Change and Honest Tea, Chair at Beyond Meat), Kristen Blum (Board member at GuideWell and Sprouts Farmers Market), Manuela Veloso (Head of J.P. Morgan Chase AI Research, Herbert A. Simon Professor Emerita at CMU), and Fred Nazem (ex-Chairman of Oxford Health and Genesis Health Ventures, Health & Tech Pioneer).

"Our mission is to build the most helpful AI to augment human knowledge in everyday life anywhere." said Verneek co-founder Nasrin Mostafazadeh, "Our technology is able to provide the type of AI support that is unavailable on Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Search, or OpenAI's ChatGPT. One Quin brings together all search bars, navigation menus, and chatboxes under the same hood, and answers questions based on the curated sources of up-to-date information from in-domain proprietary data augmented with relevant public data."

One Quin is trained on a vast compilation of real-time consumer queries across the U.S. as well as a curated collection of structured and unstructured public information. The platform is unique in answering specific questions reliably based on dynamic enterprise data that gets automatically augmented with relevant public information. The platform's first use case is Quin Shopping AI which helps shoppers make better and faster decisions throughout their online or in-store journeys. Quin can fulfill any sophisticated shopping request, ranging from finding available product assortments or recipes that match a whole suite of health or budget constraints to general health or customer service. Quin combs through all relevant public and participating retailers' proprietary data in real-time to deliver a profoundly personalized AI shopping experience.

Currently, the decision-making process for researching items and finding the one that meets a shopper's various health requirements or personal preferences can take up to 20 minutes at a given store or Online. With Quin, all the research and discovery processes for shoppers take place on the same platform, in less than 10 seconds that it takes to utter a sentence. Verneek's technology is solving a major pain point for the 40 million daily food shoppers across the US. Quin is AI plus curated knowledge in one box and can be integrated with a retailer's mobile app or website in less than two weeks.

"One Quin's use case in retail is a win-win for consumers and enterprises. It's beyond search. It's a personalized AI service for anyone to live healthier," said Omid Bakhshandeh, Verneek co-founder. "The technology enables shoppers to make better, faster online and in-person shopping decisions while increasing sales conversions for retailers. The technology goes beyond the retail vertical and applies to any consumer-facing enterprises."

Verneek is unique in being a full-stack generative AI company, developing both the underlying proprietary technology as well as the lines of products in-house. "Verneek stands out as having built the foundations of a sustainable AI company by developing a proprietary lean technology and bringing it to market as a working product, using only a seed funding of $4.2M so far." said Kathy Waller, Verneek's strategic investor and ex-CFO of Coca-Cola.

Verneek's founding team has a combined AI experience of more than three decades and has pioneered various lines of AI research at major tech companies and AI research institutions such as BenevolentAI, Microsoft, Adobe, IHMC, and Google. Verneek also has an impressive roster of world-class business and scientific advisors, including senior execs from Prologis, MIT, Cornell, NRF, and others.

With this announcement, Verneek officially emerges from stealth mode. Headquartered in New York City, the company is currently hiring for key roles and plans to double its workforce by the next quarter. The technology goes beyond the retail vertical and applies to any consumer-facing enterprise. The company is in active discussions with several Fortune 500 companies in the finance, health, and retail verticals, and plans to make a major partnership announcement.

Verneek is a pioneer in the era of Consumer AI with the mission of building the most helpful AI that augments human knowledge in everyday life, anywhere. Verneek's proprietary Generative AI platform, One Quin, transforms consumer journeys through voice or text by providing instant accurate responses to consumer questions anywhere—from finding the right items at a store to discovering recipes that meet every requirement. One Quin is in sync with up-to-date curated sources of information and brings together best-in-class science and technology in one of the first usable product lines of this breakthrough era in AI. Verneek is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit https://www.verneek.com/ .

