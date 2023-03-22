Space For Humanity Selected as Beneficiary for William Shatner Documentary "You Can Call Me Bill"

Executive producer CCG Guardian Entertainment to donate 25% of their share of gross producer revenue to non-profit to support mission of expanding access to space for all of humanity

DENVER, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Space For Humanity (S4H), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced that it will receive 25 percent of gross producer revenue earned by CCG Guardian from the documentary "You Can Call Me Bill," which explores the life and career of William Shatner, including his trip to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard Mission NS-18 in Oct., 2021.

William Shatner stands in front of the marquee highlighting his new documentary (PRNewswire)

Shatner has been very vocal about the shift in perspective he experienced while in space.

The beloved 91-year-old actor of Star Trek fame was extremely emotional upon his return to Earth after an 11 minute sub-orbital flight and emphatic that, "everyone in the world needs to do this." Since then, Shatner has been very vocal about the shift in perspective he experienced while in space, which is commonly referred to as the Overview Effect.

"I discovered that the beauty isn't out there, it's down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound," Shatner said in an interview with Variety Magazine .

Shatner's profound overview experience prompted him to dedicate much of his life's continued work to improving life on Earth, including global issues like climate change.

"We are so incredibly grateful for the support of William Shatner, executive producer CCG Guardian Entertainment, and Legion M and are honored to benefit from this extraordinary film," said Rachel Lyons, executive director of S4H. "Bill's experience in space and continued discourse around the importance of the Overview Effect has brought historic levels of awareness to our mission, and we look forward to even more people being exposed to his message as they watch 'You Can Call Me Bill'. We believe in the power of space to transform humanity for the better and look forward to sending more citizen astronauts to witness the awesome power of the Overview Effect for many years to come."

"In working with Bill on this film it became abundantly clear how critical increasing awareness for the importance of space travel was to Bill and we are thrilled to be able to support an organization that aligns perfectly with that mission in Space For Humanity," said Stewart Williams, senior executive producer, CCG Guardian Entertainment. "I can't wait for the rest of the world to see this film and encourage everyone to learn more about Space For Humanity and the work they are doing to improve the planet."

"You Can Call Me Bill", which was financed by over 1,200 fan-investors through Legion M, premiered at this year's SXSW film and TV festival on March 16 in Austin, TX.

About Space for Humanity

Founded by space entrepreneur Dylan Taylor in 2017, Space for Humanity is expanding access to space for all of humanity. The nonprofit created the planet's first Sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program, giving leaders, from any walk of life, the opportunity to apply to go to space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when a human being looks down on the Earth from space.

Through its citizen spaceflight program, leadership training, and collaborative efforts to educate the public, Space for Humanity is setting the stage to create the world we want, both here on Earth and throughout the cosmos. For more information, please visit www.spaceforhumanity.org

Space For Humanity Media Contact:

Sarah Nickell

sarah@nickellcommunications.com

Space For Humanity founder, Dylan Taylor, and William Shatner celebrate the world premier of (PRNewswire)

Space For Humanity (PRNewsfoto/Space for Humanity) (PRNewswire)

