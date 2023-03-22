Rail & Stile Announces the Opening of Its New Showroom

10,000 Sq Ft Warehouse in Raleigh Offers Unique Home Furnishings Retail Experience

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail & Stile is excited to announce the opening of its first storefront operation located in a 10,000 square foot warehouse situated in downtown Raleigh. This is exactly what the triangle needed - a unique kind of retail experience.

Shoppers will discover a treasure trove of fine vintage furniture and brilliant home accessories. Rail & Stile has long been known for its lacquer and refinishing services using colorful high performance lacquer on its extensive inventory of vintage furniture as well as giving a glamorous refresh to customers' cherished pieces. Clients can come to the Showroom and browse the curated collection, meet with the team and pick a lacquer color.

In addition to running a refinish and lacquer studio, Rail & Stile also handcrafts beautiful bespoke furniture. Their debut furniture collection "Modern Ming" features vintage designs with modern sizing and sensibility and is available at the Showroom as well.

In visiting the Showroom, shoppers will discover a treasure trove of fine furniture and brilliant home accessories.The store features handmade ceramic tableware designed by San Francisco artist Mary Mar Keenan, luxury bespoke lampshades designed by Charleston artist Helen Rutledge and an array of handcrafted pillows by designer Cameron Jones. In addition, the Showroom has handwoven vintage Moroccan and Indian textiles, rugs and accessories, lighting and chandeliers, exotic indoor plants, candles and books. There are unique discoveries for every room in the house.

Kelly Schupp, co-owner of the family-owned firm, says "In today's sea of sameness and mass production, I love the authentic feel that hand-crafted items bring to a space. At Rail & Stile we focus on unique, hand-crafted and/or customized products. Customers can choose from our line of unique finished products or customize their refinishing options, customize the finishes and accents on the new furniture line, order handmade ceramic tableware to their taste, and even have a unique lampshade made in almost any fabric and size."

Visit the Rail & Stile Showroom in Raleigh, NC to shop today's artisans & tastemakers making timeless pieces. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm at 901 N West Street.

You can also contact the company at 984-358-0591, therailandstile@gmail.com. Website: therailandstile.com Instagram: @ rail_and_stile

View original content:

SOURCE Rail and Stile