MANTA Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Data Innovation and Product Growth

TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTA , the leader in data lineage and metadata management, announces the promotion of Ernie Ostic to chief evangelist and the addition of Bernard Desarnauts to assume the role of senior vice president of product, formerly held by Ostic.

Over 90% of data leaders recently reported their organizations have data initiatives planned for 2023, but more than half struggle to realize their business value. Global organizations must effectively unlock these data insights for better decision-making. To accomplish this feat, they need robust lineage capabilities to comprehensively map data environments. MANTA aims to solve this critical need, enhancing enterprise-wide data visibility and boosting organizations' agility for migrations, change management processes, data ops, data governance and active metadata management. Together, the deep expertise Ostic and Desarnauts bring to product-led growth will enable MANTA to continue executing its vision of delivering the highest-quality lineage in the market.

Ostic joined MANTA nearly four years ago, bringing with him over 40 years of industry experience in data integration, including 14 years at IBM. Ostic has been instrumental in propelling MANTA's work beyond the traditional business intelligence realm to take on enterprise data ecosystems comprising hundreds of legacy and modern technologies and thousands of applications. From developing leading scanners for analysis of ETL tools to keeping a pulse on evolving reporting and modeling needs, Ostic offers unparalleled technical savvy and industry wisdom. As chief evangelist, Ostic will serve as an ambassador for the data technology industry and seize the opportunity to share his knowledge with a larger audience.

"I've been talking about data's critical role in the enterprise since the beginning," said Ostic. "MANTA is developing application analysis tooling unlike anyone else. More importantly, we've created conversations that demystify data management for people without deep technical knowledge. This new role enables me to translate trends, like metadata activation or OpenLineage, into digestible talking points for our partners, customers and peers."

Desarnauts brings a strong track record of product leadership, including previous roles as SVP of product at PandaDoc and Rinse. Additionally, he bolstered his enterprise technology skills in founder and membership roles for several tech company advisory boards. His breadth of experience in product-led growth (PLG) for software-as-a-service companies equips him to steer an important shift in MANTA's product roadmap.

"As a product-first leader, I appreciate MANTA's commitment to helping enterprises drive productivity and gain trust and control over their data pipelines," said Desarnauts. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to help accelerate their growth and continue scaling their world-class solution. Ernie has set an impressive blueprint, and I look forward to putting my own stamp on MANTA's already-powerful data lineage architecture."

Today's announcement highlights MANTA's continued commitment to accelerating product innovation, developing strong partner relationships and ensuring customers can access the best tools to meet their data needs.

"Ernie is a legend in this industry with a unique ability to transform complicated concepts into ideas everyone can understand. Elevating him as MANTA's leading voice was an easy decision," said Tomas Kratky , founder and CEO of MANTA. "But filling his product shoes was no simple task. Bernard's strong business orientation, drive, energy and PLG background is exactly what we're looking for as we continue evolving our business strategy and expanding our market reach."

About MANTA

Manta is a world-class data lineage platform that uncovers your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. Manta brings intelligence to metadata management, automatically scanning your data environment with the power of 50+ scanners to build a powerful map of all data flows. Through Manta's native UI and other channels, both technical and non-technical users have access to enterprise-level observability. With Manta, the world's top enterprise level companies gain full visibility and control of data pipelines, driving productivity and regaining trust in their data. Visit www.getmanta.com to learn more.

