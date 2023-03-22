Generate Biomedicines Names Beth Grous Chief People Officer

- Industry veteran further strengthens the company's experienced executive team

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Biomedicines today announced that Beth Grous has been appointed Chief People Officer, effective April 3, 2023. With extensive human resources leadership experience in both healthcare and technology, Beth will join Generate's executive team of seasoned veterans during a period of rapid growth. In her role, Beth will help set strategy for the company, building its human resources function while championing people and culture initiatives. Beth will also focus on ensuring best-in-class programs support talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, organizational design, and the employee experience.

"With Beth on our team, I am confident that we will enhance our ability to attract and retain high-caliber talent as we scale the company," said Mike Nally, Chief Executive Officer of Generate Biomedicines. "We are only scratching the surface of the transformative impact that generative AI will have on drug discovery. Now more than ever it is important that we stay true to our values and build on our fiercely united culture. I am excited to work closely with Beth as she will be invaluable in leading this charge."

"People are critical to the success of any organization, and I've been incredibly impressed by the talent at Generate. These bright and inspiring individuals come to work every day with a deep commitment to their teams and are guided by a desire to fundamentally change the way medicines are discovered and developed," said Beth. "I am honored and excited to be part of such a dynamic organization and am looking forward to positioning Generate's robust people-first culture for future growth."

For the past seven years, Beth served as the Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Tripadvisor, leading a global team of approximately 130 employees in more than 20 countries. Previously, Beth served as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at Nuance Communications, as well as Vice President, Head of Human Resources at Sanofi's Boston Hub, where she provided HR support to 6,500 employees for Genzyme, Sanofi, and Sanofi Pasteur, as well as remote field teams. She also served as Vice President of Human Resources for Genzyme – where she worked for more than a decade before the company was acquired by Sanofi in 2011.

Beth is a part-time venture advisor at SemperVirens Venture Capital, board member of virtual care and wellness company SitterStream and a member of the SHRM Executive Council. In March 2023, she was named one of the Transform 10, recognizing the 10 most inspirational executive leaders driving transformation across their areas of influence and moving the world forward. In 2022, she was awarded the Human Resources Leadership Forum's HR Leadership Excellence Award. Beth graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

About Generate Biomedicines

Generate Biomedicines is the first drug generation company, pioneering a machine learning-powered generative biology platform with the ability to generate new drugs on demand across a wide range of biologic modalities. The platform can drastically improve the speed at which targets and therapeutics are identified and validated, the specificity of target engagement by generated proteins, and the cost of identifying and developing clinical candidates. The company's platform represents a potentially fundamental shift in what's possible in the field of therapeutic development, addressing key challenges of drug discovery and drastically expanding the available search space for novel biomedicines. Generate Biomedicines was founded by Flagship Pioneering after two years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Generate Biomedicines by visiting https://generatebiomedicines.com/ or following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

