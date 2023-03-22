Caseload Data Reveals AAA-ICDR® Saw Year-Over-Year Uptick in B2B Cases Resolved Through Arbitration

Nonprofit Provided ADR Services for 10,273 Cases in 2022, Totaling Nearly $15 Billion in Claims

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, experienced a nearly 12% year-over-year increase in the number of business-to-business (B2B) arbitrations it administered.

The AAA-ICDR served as ADR provider for 10,273 B2B cases in 2022, up from 9,196 B2B cases in the previous year. The 10,273 B2B cases serviced by the nonprofit encompassed $14.96 billion in total claims. The largest amounts of claims by industry came from life sciences (with $466 million), financial services ($202 million), commercial insurance ($150 million), and as well as entertainment ($111 million), technology ($107 million), construction ($105 million), cannabis ($105 million), and chemicals ($105 million). In addition, the AAA-ICDR experienced a 65% increase in its B2B financial services caseload, and upticks of 19% and 18% in B2B healthcare and construction caseloads, respectively.

"Our B2B caseload data demonstrates that consistently investing in technology has positioned us to deliver ADR services that can accommodate parties remotely, in person and in any combination of both that parties prefer," said Bridget M. McCormack, President and CEO of the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution. "Our industry-leading data analytics capabilities also allow us to closely monitor B2B case activity, and stay one step ahead of developing trends. This ensures we can continue to give businesses in so many different industries access to cost-effective and efficient ADR processes and tools for resolving their disputes."

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

