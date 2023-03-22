100 YEARS OF CUNARD CAPTURED IN TIME

Cunard Launches 'Sea Views' Exhibition Curated

By British Photographer & Filmmaker Mary McCartney

Luxury cruise line Cunard launches new exhibition with world-renowned photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney who curated 100 years of photographs for a new exhibition.





It marks two momentous milestones in Cunard's history – that over 100 years ago Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce onboard photographers and the centennial anniversary of the first ever round the world voyage on Cunard's ship, Laconia.

VALENCIA, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard celebrates a century's worth of luxury, magic, history and memories by launching its new Sea Views Exhibition, carefully curated by British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

A Cunard passenger catches a hoop during a deck game in this undated shot, with the ship's funnel pictured in the background. (PRNewswire)

"It was not just about showcasing the history, but also celebrating the millions of travelers who have embarked on unforgettable voyages with Cunard," said Mary McCartney .

The exhibition celebrates two momentous milestones in Cunard's history - the first being that over 100 years ago, Cunard introduced onboard photography to capture the signature moments of their voyages and the second being the centenary of the first ever round the world voyage on Cunard's ship, Laconia. Laconia's 130-day voyage departed on November 21,1922 and arrived back in New York on March 30, 1923 after calling at 22 ports.

Boasting images from Cunard's photography archive together with an incredible number of photos submitted by past and present guests of its iconic cruise liners, the Sea Views Exhibition is a culmination of the century's rich history.

The centennial Sea Views digital exhibition is available to view on www.Cunard.com/seaviews.

Showcasing a selection of never-before-seen imagery featuring everything from Hollywood's most famed to the treasured moments of guests, the snapshots cover the dynamic changes in styles across fashion, food and interior design since the 1920s.

The exhibition features a snapshot of Cunard's most glamorous and esteemed guests, from Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Bing Crosby and Nelson Mandela, illustrating some of Cunard's archival gems across the century.

Hundreds of Cunard passengers from all over the world, including America, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK, submitted over a thousand of their personal highlights aboard Cunard ships. The images depict a series of fascinating moments from families immigrating to new continents, milestone anniversaries to unexpected guest encounters, telling magical stories from the 1920s to present day.

Barry Robins shared a picture of himself and his sister Lynne Robins aboard the Queen Mary from June of 1964. They were immigrating to the U.S. along with their mother to be reunited with their father. As siblings they had a wonderful time onboard, prior to arriving in New York, and shared a range of fond memories.

Mary McCartney said: "Curating the Sea Views Exhibition for Cunard has been a fulfilling project for me as a photographer and filmmaker. It was a joy to dig deep into the archives and discover never-before-seen photographs that capture the essence of Cunard's signature moments, showcasing the glamour, elegance, and adventures families and friends shared together."



"It was not just about showcasing the history, but also celebrating the millions of travelers who have embarked on unforgettable voyages across the globe. As I went through the archives and read the stories submitted by passengers from all corners of the world, I was struck by the strong sense of community and connection that Cunard has fostered over the years. It was an honor to bring those stories to life through the exhibition," continued Mary.

Other images Mary McCartney selected to be part of this unique photography exhibition include:

Troops walking onboard in Sydney , Cunard's Queen Mary (1940). The Queen Mary was deployed during the Second World War to carry troops to Europe

Nelson Mandela sailing on the Queen Elizabeth 2's 1998 passage between Durban and Cape Town . In the ship's visitor book, he wrote "Travelling on QE2 was an unforgettable honour and a pleasure"

Elizabeth Taylor , who regularly travelled with Cunard and her producer husband Mike Todd

Harry Lillis Crosby , known to the world as Bing , was a regular on board the Queen Mary. He was often found in the dark room on board the ship chatting to photographers.

The first ever Blue Note Jazz themed Transatlantic Crossing, with President of Blue Note Records Don Was, on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 (2015) (image is not of Don Was). The image was submitted by former guest Nick Pride

Sir Winston Churchill operating the controls with cigar in hand, with Commodore J .G. P . Bisset on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth (1940s)

Prominent Passengers Phyllis Calvert and husband Peter Murray-Hill , actors, with their daughter, Auriol , facing press photographers on the Queen Mary's boat deck

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource Cruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310-926-7686, jchase@cunard.com

Cindy Adams, MGA Media Group, cindy@mgamediagroup.com

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard Line