Zocdoc and Raintree Systems Partner to Make It Easier for Patients to Access Therapy and Rehab Care

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across 200+ specialties and 12k+ insurance plans, today announced its integration with Raintree Systems , ("Raintree"), a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for therapy provider organizations.

"We're proud to partner with Raintree to help therapy and rehab providers grow their practices, and open up ease of access to care for patients," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Partnerships with organizations like Raintree are important as Zocdoc works toward becoming the connective tissue that seamlessly brings participants, technologies, and applications together, to make healthcare work better for patients and providers."

Through Zocdoc.com or the free Zocdoc app, patients can now search for and schedule in-person or virtual appointments with Raintree's network of over 25,000 providers online. The integration enables patients to schedule appointments directly into the provider's schedule, in real-time. The combination of Zocdoc and Raintree's flexible scheduling helps patients manage their care more effectively while also saving them time. As a result, clinicians have less administrative work to do and patients have more control.

"Raintree Systems has long driven excellence and efficiency in care through our flexible, reliable platform for therapy and rehab providers," said Raintree Systems CEO, Nick Hedges. "The timing of this partnership is invaluable for our clients who are facing reimbursement cuts and other challenges that limit patient access to care. While Raintree has had patient self-scheduling for years, this integration with Zocdoc's platform is in line with our mission to make healthcare effective, accessible, and affordable for all, and it will support the expansion of our customers' practices."

With over 15,000 configurable settings, Raintree has the most powerful and flexible platform for the therapy and rehab industry. Their native patient portal and kiosk tools provide a natural extension into the Zocdoc technology framework. The flexible, configurable technology behind Zocdoc Calendar Integrations enables a wide range of providers, from solo practitioners to large care organizations like health systems, to easily connect their existing scheduling software to Zocdoc's marketplace.

About Raintree

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement & communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 30,000 users daily and their commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes them from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit: https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

