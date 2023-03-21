UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP CELEBRATES NO. 1 MUSIC PUBLISHER RANKING FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER

For 4Q22, UMPG Publishes Top Three Songwriters Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon; Top Song on Hot 100 "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift; and Top Song on Radio Airplay "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy

For first time by any publisher since 2014, UMPG holds more than 30% market share on U.S. Hot 100 for three consecutive quarters

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) , Universal Music Group's leading, global publisher, today announced the company has ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Publishers Quarterly on the Hot 100 for the third consecutive quarter, which is taken from official Hot 100 chart data. Additionally, the portfolio publisher made history holding more than 30% market share for the past three quarters – a record that has not been achieved by any publisher since 2014.

Recognized globally as a true music publisher and the home to the industry's leading songwriters, UMPG publishes the quarter's top three writers across charts. Taylor Swift was named Hot 100 top songwriter with 13 tracks from Midnights on the chart. Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon were named Radio Airplay top songwriters for "As It Was" and other hits from Harry's House. UMPG also publishes both No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 and Radio Airplay this quarter. Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" reigned Hot 100, while Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" led Radio Airplay. UMPG also grew its Radio Airplay market share to nearly 26% — almost 10 percentage points over the next publisher.

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: "For the third consecutive quarter, we are thrilled to be celebrating the No. 1 Hot 100 ranking on Billboard Publishers Quarterly. Over the past year, UMPG songwriters have amassed unprecedented creative success resulting in a full global takeover. As a true music publisher, UMPG is dedicated to super-serving our songwriters and working closely to develop their careers in invaluable ways. From our earliest signings to major superstars, it is incredibly rewarding to celebrate these sweeping industry accomplishments and I could not be prouder."

Throughout 2022, UMPG has reigned the Hot 100 of Publishers Quarterly. In August, the leading, global publisher took the throne with more than 31% market share, spurred by an 11 percentage-point increase. On the Hot 100 for Q2 and Q3, Harry Styles' global hit "As It Was" was awarded No. 1 Hot 100 song and No. 2 Radio Airplay song, with both rankings holding quarter-over-quarter. In Q3, UMPG held No. 1 Radio Airplay and No. 2 Hot 100 song "About Damn Time" (Lizzo), co-written by UMPG early signing success Blake Slatkin. In Q2, UMPG also held Radio Airplay topper "Big Energy" (Latto).

For Publishers Quarterly top songwriter honors, Q3 Radio Airplay was awarded to UMPG's Styles and Kid Harpoon for "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking." In Q2, UMPG signing Dave Bayley -- Glass Animals' lead singer/songwriter/producer -- was ranked the No. 1 songwriter on both charts. The GRAMMY Award-nominee has been ranked by Billboard as Number 8 on the Top 100 songwriters of 2021.

In 2022, UMPG represented the biggest names in global music including: Taylor Swift (named IFPI's most consumed global artist in 2022), Bad Bunny (IFPI's most consumed album globally), Harry Styles (most consumed global single "As It Was"), Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, SZA, The Weeknd, Drake, Steve Lacy, and countless songwriters who penned chart-topping hits -- many of whom UMPG signed early in their careers.

About Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is a leading global music publisher with 48 offices in 40 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, UMPG represents music across every genre from some of the world's most important songwriters and catalogs. These include ABBA, Adele, Alabama Shakes, ATL Jacob, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Beach Boys, Beastie Boys, Bee Gees, Louis Bell, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Jeff Bhasker, Justin Bieber, Blackbear, Benny Blanco, Nicholas Britell, Chris Brown, Tommy Brown, Mariah Carey, Brandi Carlile, Michael Chabon, Nija Charles, Kenny Chesney, Desmond Child, Cirkut, The Clash, Dave Cobb, Coldplay, Luke Combs, Alexandre Desplat, Jason Derulo, Neil Diamond, Disclosure, Drake, Dua Lipa, Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Danny Elfman, Eminem, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Omer Fedi, Florence + the Machine, Future, Martin Garrix, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Al Green, Josh Groban, Kid Harpoon, Emile Haynie, Jimi Hendrix, Don Henley, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Sam Hunt, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rodney Jerkins, Tobias Jesso Jr., Billy Joel, Elton John/Bernie Taupin, Joe Jonas, Alicia Keys, Kid Harpoon, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Linkin Park, Logic, Demi Lovato, the Mamas & the Papas, Steve Mac, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Metro Boomin, Julia Michaels, Miguel, Nicki Minaj, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Nas, Randy Newman, New Order, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Elvis Presley, Quavo, Otis Redding, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rex Orange County, Lionel Richie, Rosalía, Carole Bayer Sager, Gustavo Santaolalla, Schoolboy Q, Sex Pistols, Carly Simon, Blake Slatkin, Britney Spears, Stax (East Memphis Music), Sting, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia, Taylor Swift, SZA, Take a Daytrip, Justin Timberlake, Shania Twain, U2, Keith Urban, Michael Uzowuru, The Weeknd, Jack White, Frank Zappa, Zedd and many more.

