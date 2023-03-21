Shutterstock Teams With NVIDIA to Build AI Foundation Models for Generative 3D Artist Tools

Customized Shutterstock content trained with NVIDIA Picasso generative AI cloud service to use text prompts to rapidly generate 3D content for industrial digital twins, entertainment and gaming

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced it is partnering with NVIDIA to train custom 3D models to create generative 3D assets from simple text prompts. Through a first of its kind collaboration, 3D models will be trained with Shutterstock assets using NVIDIA Picasso generative AI cloud services to convert text into high-fidelity 3D content, reducing creation time from hours to minutes.

When the models are introduced in the coming months on Shutterstock.com, the new NVIDIA-powered generative AI capabilities will be the latest addition to Creative Flow , an extensive toolkit designed to power the most seamless creative experience possible. The text-to-3D features will also be offered on Turbosquid.com and is planned to be introduced on the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform for building and operating 3D industrial metaverse applications.

"Our generative 3D partnership with NVIDIA will power the next generation of 3D contributor tools, greatly reducing the time it takes to create beautifully textured and structured 3D models," said Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy. "This first of its kind partnership furthers our strategy of leveraging Shutterstock's massive pool of metadata to bring new products, tools, and content to market. By combining our 3D content with NVIDIA's foundation models, and utilizing our respective marketing and distribution platforms, we can capitalize on an extraordinarily large market opportunity."

With today's professional software tools, building a high quality, detailed 3D model from scratch is often a challenging and time-consuming task for creators. In the case of a content being created for use as a digital twin, where absolute precision is required, the complexity of the job can take days or even longer depending on the specifics of the model. By creating custom models with the NVIDIA Picasso generative AI cloud service, Shutterstock will help 3D artists create object shapes, assist with object unwrapping, generate textures and materials and, for non-3D users, will even produce complete 3D models ready for use in a wide variety of applications and platforms.

"The transformative capabilities of generative AI make it possible for software makers and enterprises to build tools that use simple text prompts to create 3D assets for digital twins, simulation and design, saving artists enormous amounts of time and effort," said NVIDIA Vice President of Developer Programs Greg Estes. "Training a custom Shutterstock model with the NVIDIA Picasso generative AI cloud services will give developers a tool that can automate much of the tedious work for artists, freeing them to spend more time exploring new concepts and refining their ideas."

As part of its responsible AI focus and in correlation with sales of the customized 3D models on Shutterstock's platform, Shutterstock will compensate artists through its Contributor Fund for the role their IP plays in training the generative technology.

