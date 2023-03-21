Primrose Schools® Students Combat Literacy Crisis & Give Back to Local Communities through Nationwide Book Drive

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Throughout the month of February, Primrose Schools students and families donated new and used books to support equitable, lifelong literacy and give back to local communities across the country. The annual book donation campaign, Og's Bountiful Book Drive, involved more than 70,000 children, and this year resulted in more than 75,000 books collected – a 65% increase over last year's donation efforts. Each year, the book drive kicks off a year full of charitable giving opportunities as part of the Primrose Promise℠ Corporate Social Responsibility program. Driven by Primrose's mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children, the program gives franchise owners, staff, students and their families, as well as the Primrose Support Center Headquarters team members the opportunity to participate in meaningful service learning and charitable giving efforts that make a difference in their communities.

Concluding on Read Across America Day each year, Og's Bountiful Book Drive teaches children the importance of giving without the expectation of receiving something in return. As part of its exclusive Balanced Learning® approach, Primrose also aims to build a strong foundation for cognitive and social emotional skills by encouraging students to bring in new or gently used books that the schools then donate to hospitals, community libraries, homeless shelters and underserved school districts.

"Og's Bountiful Book Drive is just one way we nurture empathy in young children year-round and model the joy that comes with helping others," said Primrose CEO Jo Kirchner. "We take pride in our commitment to service learning across Primrose's more than 480 schools nation-wide as we build a lifelong love of generosity in our next generation of leaders."

Og® the bookworm is one of 12 Primrose Friends embedded in the Balanced Learning curriculum. Each Friend teaches a valuable character trait, and Og's trait is caring. Og's Bountiful Book Drive inspires children to think in new ways and instills a love of learning in the earliest learners. In addition to Og's Bountiful Book Drive, Primrose students participate in service-learning projects throughout the year, including the Caring & Giving Food Drive, Spring Fling and many more.

