PACKIT® EXPANDS ITS POPULAR LINE OF FREEZABLE BABY PRODUCTS

New patterns and silhouettes to help new parents on the go!

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PackIt®, the makers of the first foldable, freezable lunch bag, today announced that it has expanded its baby products line to include additional items and styles designed to help busy new parents. The Freezable Double Bottle Bag (New!), Freezable Breastmilk & Formula Cooler, and the Freezable Snack Bag take the stress and worry out of storing breastmilk, formula, or snacks for your baby. These innovative coolers are the ideal solution for parents on the go to keep breastmilk, formula, and perishable snacks chilled for hours!

PackIt's new line of freezable baby bags in Black Grid. (PRNewswire)

PackIt®, the makers of the first freezable lunch bag, today announced that it has expanded its baby products line.

"Being a new mom while working at PackIt allowed me to share my feedback directly to the Product Development team," said Jeany Yoon, Creative Director. "These coolers have been developed and tested based on the needs of real moms like me. I can say first-hand that storing and traveling with my breastmilk in PackIt coolers has been game changing."

All three offerings are designed with PackIt's patented EcoFreeze® Technology: freezable gel built into the bag's walls and feature a new antimicrobial lining. They're available in two patterns: Black Grid and Polka Dot. The newly introduced trio is a must-have addition to any baby shower gift registry. Each one helps make busy parents' routines easier. All three products are now available on Packit.com and Amazon.

Freezable Double Bottle Bag - NEW Silhouette (MSRP $29.99)

Features include:

Chills 2 (up to 3), 8 – 12 oz bottles* (*Depending on the size of the bottles)

Handle with buckle designed to clip onto strollers for easy access to bottles and can clip onto backpacks and diaper bags

Front slip pocket

Zip closure to lock in cool, dry air

Fold lid back and collapse flat for compact storage in freezer

Freezable Breastmilk & Formula Cooler (MSRP $29.99)

Features include:

Chills up to 4, 5oz bottles

Top handle for easy carrying

Freezable divider that can be collapsed for more storage space

Includes clear pocket for name and date card

Center gel divider for contact cooling

Freezable Snack Bag (MSRP $14.99)

Features include:

Designed for fresh snacks, teethers

Fits in backpacks, diaper bags, tote bags

Collapses flat for compact storage in freezer

Zip closure locks in cool, dry air

Rectangular base fits small container

0.5 Liter Capacity

About PackIt:

PackIt®, a Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to keep food safe and eliminate waste. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt is the smartest and simplest way to keep food and drinks cool anywhere. JUST FREEZE, PACK, AND GO!

Packit Logo (PRNewsfoto/PackIt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PackIt