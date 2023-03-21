Memorial Rehabilitation Institute Partners with Luna to Expand Access to Outpatient, In-Home, In-Person Physical Therapy Services

ROCKLIN, Calif, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients who need physical therapy (PT) find in-home therapy a great option and support to help them complete their course. Responding to this need, Memorial Rehabilitation Institute recently partnered with Luna to expand access to outpatient, in-home PT services, making this option available to all new and existing patients from Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. This new venture, known as Memorial Physical Therapy at Home, powered by Luna, will start taking appointments in April 2023.

"South Florida is one of the country's largest markets for outpatient services," said Scott Wester, president and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System. "Our partnership with Luna enables Memorial to extend its services and provide convenient, high quality physical therapy to patients beyond the geographic limits of our facilities, while further positioning Memorial as a leader in outpatient rehabilitation and ancillary care."

Luna, the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, will serve as an extension of the Memorial Healthcare System outpatient PT program.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of the patient's home. The service is covered by most major insurances with the same co-pay cost as facility-based care.

Through Luna's intuitive online portal, patients can access a network of therapists – based on specialty, geography, timetable, and other factors – to conveniently schedule and receive physical therapy in the comfort of their homes or another convenient location. Luna will match patients with local therapists at the time and location of the patient's choosing. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat the patient for the entirety of the treatment plan. Additionally, patients and therapists can communicate and discuss care needs between visits using the Luna platform.

"Luna's partnership with Memorial Healthcare System reduces barriers to access physical therapy for all patients in South Florida," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "This will allow more patients to complete their treatment regimens at a place and time that works best for them."

Luna currently operates across 48 markets in 27 states and has treated 35,000+ patients in their homes. In 2022, Luna became the fastest growing physical therapy provider nationally with a 6,183 percent growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018. This is higher than any reported growth during the same time frame from any physical therapy provider.

Memorial Healthcare System's partnership with Luna and strategy to offer in-home and remote physical therapy is meeting the expectations of consumers and patients, while also improving outcomes and patient satisfaction, expanding patient access and geographic coverage, and aligning and solidifying referrals. The partnership with Memorial Healthcare System follows previously announced collaborations from Luna with AARP, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, Rady Children's, and others.

