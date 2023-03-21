Manufacturers focused on Digital Transformation through AI recognized by SymphonyAI Industrial

Siemens Gamesa, Cargill, Nippon Gases, Novelis, AGCO, and Martin Marietta receive SymphonyAI Industrial 2023 user achievement awards

WOBURN, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI division, announced today Siemens Gamesa, Cargill, Nippon Gases, Novelis, AGCO, and Martin Marietta were awarded for outstanding achievement in industrial reliability and enterprise AI in its annual user achievement awards.

The six global manufacturers were celebrated for dramatic improvements in process efficiency, quality, and cost savings supported by SymphonyAI Industrial's suite of products. The three award categories – engagement, impact, and the start-up award – aim to highlight the achievements of exceptional industrial leaders who have significantly contributed to the digital transformation process using SymphonyAI Industrial solutions. The SymphonyAI Industrial user achievement awards are a part of the Digital Manufacturing Conference, a two-day virtual event of customer, technology, and roadmaps sessions.

Impact Award Winners

Presented to SymphonyAI Industrial customers who drive the best program results. The 2023 winners are:

Regina Boda and Jesper Kronborg of Siemens Gamesa for outstanding impact on a global digital transformation initiative. Using SymphonyAI Industrial's for outstanding impact on a global digital transformation initiative. Using SymphonyAI Industrial's Proceedix connected worker solution, Siemens Gamesa digitized and standardized quality inspections and preventative maintenance procedures, achieving significant results including improving capital response time.

Nathan Rausch of Cargill for outstanding contribution in improving diagnostics accuracy. Working closely with SymphonyAI Industrial to drive diagnostic accuracy and ensure low false diagnosis rates, Nathan proactively drove data improvements to guarantee accurate and complete asset information, enabling Cargill to meet all vibration analysis initiatives.

Ben Engels of Nippon Gases for delivered innovation and strong results in a reliability program. Using the AI-based Europe , reducing unplanned downtime outages. for delivered innovation and strong results in a reliability program. Using the AI-based APM 360 maintenance management application across Nippon Gases, Ben systematically drove change and adoption across 18 sites in, reducing unplanned downtime outages.

Engagement Award Winners

Awarded to those who demonstrate outstanding collaboration to advance technology and reliability. The 2023 recipients include:

Luiz Frazao of Novelis for advancing predictive maintenance AI solutions. Together with SymphonyAI Industrial and APM 360, Luiz provided vision and leadership for a global strategy and creating a standard for world class reliability and predictive maintenance programs.

Rick Rueter , Marie Mehls , and Cole Wunschel of AGCO for going above and beyond to collaborate and advance SymphonyAI Industrial solutions. AGCO implemented a large-scale on-premises Proceedix deployment at its facility in Jackson, Minn. Through outstanding collaboration with SymphonyAI Industrial to drive continuous improvement, ACGO was able to empower deskless workers with mobile devices and tools to decrease process time, reduce quality issues and errors, and improve customer satisfaction.

Cargill Mfg. IT/MES Team for outstanding collaboration in developing enterprise management. Cargill's input and direction ensuring that SymphonyAI Industrial Enterprise Management meets the needs of global manufacturers. Cargill has MES running in over 400 production environments around the world and Enterprise Management helps more effectively manage this deployment with ease and efficiency.

Start-Up Award Winner

Awarded to the SymphonyAI Industrial user who has facilitated rapid results. The 2023 winner is:

Jacob Thompson of Martin Marietta for outstanding engagement in driving multiple plant start-ups. Jacob and the Martin Marietta team rapidly deployed and expanded SymphonyAI Industrial's for outstanding engagement in driving multiple plant start-ups. Jacob and the Martin Marietta team rapidly deployed and expanded SymphonyAI Industrial's wireless vibration solution for great initial results.

"SymphonyAI Industrial is committed to developing best-in-class industrial process and asset optimization solutions, and our partnerships with a growing ecosystem of forward-thinking customers helps to reach that goal," said SymphonyAI Industrial CEO Dominic Gallello. "These award recipients are not only leaders in their own companies, but they also provide guidance and inspiration in driving the advancement of our technologies and services. It is our honor to recognize their achievements."

About SymphonyAI Industrial

SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI division, is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. Digital manufacturing composable enterprise MOM/MES solutions connect devices, processes, people, and systems with harmonizing plant automation and control. Plant performance applications maintain high equipment availability, extending the life of capital assets, and reducing process variability. Connected worker solutions handle complex processes with human-driven procedure and instruction support, using a combination of glasses, smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

