Hard Rock International to Honor 'Save the Planet' Motto as Part of Ongoing Partnership with World Wildlife Fund During Annual Earth Hour Movement

Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos will participate by "going dark" for one hour on March 25, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is once again teaming up with global conservation leader World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for its annual Earth Hour movement, bringing the world-renowned brand's "Save the Planet" motto to life. Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos around the globe will participate on March 25, 2023, by "going dark" for one hour starting at 8:30 pm local property time. Guests at participating properties' restaurants, bars, Rock Shops®, hotel rooms, lobbies and outdoor spaces will partake in the movement by engaging in fun, entertaining activities, without the use of electricity: from candle-lit dinners and acoustic musical performances to flame shows, cocktail promotions, and ROXITY Kids Club events.

WWF's annual Earth Hour encourages countries, businesses, and iconic landmarks around the world to host events and switch off lights to build awareness for climate change action. Throughout the years, the Hard Rock International and WWF partnership has helped conserve more than 603,000 kilowatts to-date through the Earth Hour movement. In 2022, 114 Hotels, Cafes and Casinos spanning two dozen countries saved nearly 391,800 kilowatts of electricity – enough to power more than 1,500 outdoor concerts.

"It's with great enthusiasm each year that Hard Rock partners with World Wildlife Fund for Earth Hour in support of its continued mission to protect the future of nature and create impact together," said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. "As one of our four founding mottos, Hard Rock is committed to "Save the Planet" and we're thrilled to unite team members from all over the world for this worthy cause, while inspiring others for the good of the planet."

Hard Rock continues to grow efforts to sustainably address waste, energy, and water, by driving operational improvements, engaging non-profit partners, and pursuing best practice collaborations with vendors. As part of an impact collaboration with global health leader Clean The World (CTW), participating Hard Rock Hotels will donate soap and bottled in-room amenities such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion to create sanitized hygiene kits crafted with recycled materials. Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming's participation in Clean The World's Hospitality Recycling program diverted 13,660 pounds of plastic waste and distributed approximately 66,370 bars of soap and 10,339 pounds of leftover soap through Hygiene Kits used in shelters, food pantries and disaster recovery organizations in the United States to date.

To learn more about Hard Rock's mottos and Save the Planet commitment including partnership with WWF and CTW, please visit www.hardrock.com/living-our-mottos.aspx. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com.

