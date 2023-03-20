MIT Technology Review's EmTech Digital event, set for May 2023

MIT Technology Review's signature event is poised to reflect and shine a light on AI's inflection point and role in transforming business in the future.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, returns May 2-3, 2023, at a pivotal time as society navigates a future with the technological advances of artificial intelligence and tools like ChatGPT.

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the discourse surrounding digital transformation and AI ever since 2013 and the beginnings of EmTech Digital. The two-day event, which hosts leading CIOs, CPOs, and IT decision makers in the industry, will be opened by senior editor for AI Will Douglas Heaven, who recently covered ChatGPT's swift rise to omnipresence, generative AI's game-changing impact on search, and AI image generation as part of the as part of the "10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023."

This year's conference theme is "Create," where we'll explore the game changing power of generative AI and how it will impact creators and clients. For the first time, generative AI has brought the power of artificial intelligence to knowledge workers. The creative tasks of writing, drawing, and even video creation, are now within AI's reach, forever changing the way creators and knowledge workers work. Speakers scheduled to present this year at EmTech Digital include:

Geoffrey Hinton , Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto ; VP & Engineering Fellow, Google

Eric Boyd , Corporate Vice President, AI Platforms , Microsoft

Ilke Demir , Senior Staff Research Scientist, Intel Corporation

Thomas Wolf , Co-founder & CSO, HuggingFace

Joelle Pineau , Managing Director, Meta AI

...and more

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, live Q&As, and interactive deep dives; and they'll walk away with trusted strategies, ahead-of-the-curve insights, right-time resources, and emerging AI techniques. The in-person experience includes exclusive access to MIT and on-site networking receptions with speakers and other VIPs at the renowned MIT Media Lab. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

