Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with Mississippi- based Mitchell Distributing

HOUSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition has announced a drink distribution agreement with Mississippi-based distributor, Mitchell Distributing.

Lean Body Ready to Drink Protein Shakes (PRNewswire)

Mitchell services nearly 40 counties in the state of Mississippi and will now distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). HDPE plastic is the most environmentally stable of all plastics. Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com .

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/ ).

About Mitchell Distributing:

"Mitchell Distributing is, and has always been, about family. It began in the 1940s when brothers Mann and Bilbo Mitchell began distributing Falstaff beers in the areas nearby their hometown of Meridian, Mississippi. In 1953, Mann took the helm at Mitchell Distributing and entered into a longstanding partnership with Anheuser-Busch. Mann's son, Manny, entered the business full time in 1975 and remains the company's Chairman of the Board. In 2006, Manny's son, Adam, brought the company into its third generation when he, too, joined the company full time, and later become the CEO in 2018. Mitchell Distributing has experienced steady growth through the years. In 2002, we expanded to Leland, Mississippi, significantly increasing our volume and service territory. In 2004, the Leland operation celebrated the opening of a new warehouse facility, which features office spaces, increased warehouse capacity and a 2,500-square-foot conference room. In 2008, Mitchell Distributing celebrated two significant accomplishments—the opening of a new state-of-the-art 90,000-square-foot warehouse in its home location in Meridian and the acquisition of new warehouses and service territories in Columbus and Tupelo.

For more information visit https://www.mitchelldistributing.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.