The Elmer’s® Brand Launches New Activity to Inspire Kids’ Imagination

Mix, pour, and play your way into the fun, colorful world of Elmer's® Squishies!

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmer's®, the #1 glue brand for crafts in school and at home, is expanding its activity collection with new Elmer's Squishies, designed to inspire your child's imagination. This DIY kit includes everything to make your own customized, surprise squishy toy. Simply mix the ingredients with colored glue, pour into the Mystery Mold, and after 60 minutes, pop out your mystery character and play!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011055-elmers-brand-launches-new-elmers-squishies/

With more than 80 Elmer's Squishies characters, including 12 rare characters, kids can play and swap with friends as they aim to collect them all for the ultimate adventure. The fun continues on ElmersSquishies.com where kids can learn more about their characters, including their names, birthdates, families, friends and even rivals, to bring storytelling into their play.

"The Elmer's brand serves to inspire kids' imaginations and productive play, and with Elmer's Squishies kids 6 and up can harness their creativity in a hands-on way, whether by customizing with colored glues and glitters, collecting all 80 characters or exploring the world of Squishies with friends," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Learning & Development at Newell Brands.

Elmer's Squishies can be purchased at major retailers, starting at $6.99 for a single pack.

For more information on Elmer's Squishies, head to ElmersSquishies.com or visit TikTok or Instagram.

About Elmer's®

Elmer's® Products, Inc., has been providing creative adhesive solutions that support success and turn ideas into reality. By continuing to develop innovative new products, Elmer's® has become the trusted brand when it comes to fueling creativity and providing outstanding product performance in the classroom, at home, in the workshop and at the craft table. Elmer's® inspires people to create, build and learn for life. For more information, visit www.elmers.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers' lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

