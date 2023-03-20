Deerpath Capital Closes Sixth Flagship Fund with $1.5 Billion in Equity Commitments

Total capital available for deployment exceeds $2.8 billion when combined with firm's levered investment vehicles

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerpath Capital Management, LP ("Deerpath"), one of the largest providers of customized, cash-flow based senior debt financing to lower-middle market companies across North America, today announced the closing of Deerpath Fund VI ("Fund VI") with $1.5 billion of equity capital commitments from investors. The fund held its final closing earlier this year.

Deerpath Capital Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/Deerpath Capital Management, LP) (PRNewswire)

Fund VI is part of Deerpath Capital's senior debt financing platform, which has deployed approximately $9 billion since the firm's inception in 2007. Combined with debt financing for its levered investment vehicles, Deerpath secured more than $2.8 billion in total capital available for deployment, a fundraising record for the firm. Deerpath has already committed 65% of Fund VI to a large pool of portfolio companies, which are diversified by industry, geography, and private equity sponsor.

"Deerpath's investment philosophy has not changed since the firm was founded 16 years ago. We have a distinct ability to seek out strong investment opportunities in the U.S. lower middle market and underwrite conservative loan structures with ample protections when compared to the larger direct lending market," said Antonella Napolitano, Global Head of Investor Relations and Capital Formation. "The successful raise of Fund VI validates investors' appreciation for our strategy and consistent ability to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns while avoiding credit losses in all market environments."

Fund VI received continued support from existing investors and welcomed many new investors from around the globe, accepting commitments from more than 50 limited partners domiciled in the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, Lebanon, and Panama. Deerpath invests its capital in first-lien senior debt to high-quality companies with enterprise valuations between $50 million and $150 million. These companies have extensive operating histories, are owned by strong private equity sponsors, have cash generative business models with proven profitability, and have shown their ability to endure through market cycles. Deerpath's investment model is designed to deliver sturdy returns while prioritizing capital preservation in any economic climate.

About Deerpath Capital Management, LP

Deerpath Capital Management, LP is one of the largest providers of customized, cash-flow based senior debt financing to lower-middle market companies across diverse industries. Since being founded in 2007, the firm has deployed more than $8 billion across 800-plus investments. As of March 2023, the firm's AUM is approximately $6 billion. For more information, please visit www.deerpathcapital.com .

