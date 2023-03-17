The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a SXSW recap and studies on mental health and toxic workplaces.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, March 13-17, 2023. Photo provided by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. https://prn.to/3Jwq5DN (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

South by Southwest Recap

There are still a few days left before SXSW wraps up, but this week has been full of releases related to the tech, entertainment, and media conference and festival. Catch up on a few of the releases related to South by Southwest this week:

For The First Time, Disney Parks Takes The Stage at SXSW 2023 Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disney Imagineers shared insights about how creating immersive environments, sensory-provoking food and music, visual effects, interactions with favorite Disney characters, and world-class service from Disney cast members are all designed to bring people together to create their own stories again and again. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disney Imagineers shared insights about how creating immersive environments, sensory-provoking food and music, visual effects, interactions with favorite Disney characters, and world-class service from Disney cast members are all designed to bring people together to create their own stories again and again. SXSW Announces Winners of 2023 Pitch Competition

Prominent trends showcased at this year's Pitch event included AI-assisted technologies, healthcare delivery and outcomes, and sustainability. Prominent trends showcased at this year's Pitch event included AI-assisted technologies, healthcare delivery and outcomes, and sustainability. Flipboard Creator Collective Kicks Off at SXSW

Mia Quagliarello , Flipboard's head of creator community, said, "It's incredibly hard for most starting and mid-size creators to break through the noise of large platforms, but on Flipboard they can find a quality audience, drive traffic and engagement, and build community." , Flipboard's head of creator community, said, "It's incredibly hard for most starting and mid-size creators to break through the noise of large platforms, but on Flipboard they can find a quality audience, drive traffic and engagement, and build community."

Catch up on more SXSW news.

