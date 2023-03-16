Frontline Power Solutions (FPS) of SinglePoint Inc. Closes 3.1 Million kWh Energy Services Contract with National Property Management Firm

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") announced today that Frontline Power Solutions ("the Company") closed on a 3.1 million kWh energy services contract with a national property management firm, saving the client approximately $800,000 during the contract term. This recent success marks the second large energy contract procured by Frontline Power Solutions, demonstrating the company's promising future.



Wil Ralston, CEO SinglePoint, said, "These early successes for FPS are exciting developments. The ability to close deals of this size with national firms continues to demonstrate the capability of our teams. The buildings we are working with to provide energy contracts are perfect examples of how our integrated approach will help drive additional business for our other Companies in solar, energy storage, and EV Charging solutions,"

Frontline Power Solutions is a licensed energy services company, or "ESCO," operating in fifteen (15) states and providing electric and gas contracts to commercial companies in deregulated states. With 20 years of energy experience, Frontline Power Solutions' deep relationships provide detailed energy procurement and curtailment strategies for commercial businesses. Frontline Power is dedicated to helping companies to navigate and obtain the best-available means to gain an energy supply across deregulated markets.

About Frontline Power Solutions

Frontline Power Solutions (FPS) is a comprehensive energy solutions company equipped with industry experts who have been on the "frontline" of energy procurement, sales, marketing, analysis, and information technology in the power industry since the dawn of deregulation. The combined intellectual and leveraged resources translate to unmatched value for their customers. FPS provides full-service power supply solutions, including supply, billing, auditing, renewable energy supply, efficiency consulting, and incentive coordination for large or small enterprises.

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

