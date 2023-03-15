Reconstruction Experts of Johns Lyng USA Appoints Teresa Agnew as Vice President of the California Region

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reconstruction Experts of Johns Lyng USA, a full-service General Contractor specializing in construction services, roofing, and litigation, is pleased to announce the hiring of Teresa Agnew as Vice President of the California region, effective March 27th, 2023.

"Teresa is a well-respected leader who has both the industry experience and the necessary skills to support Reconstruction Experts of Johns Lyng USA during a time of tremendous growth," said CEO of Johns Lyng Group USA, Rich Whitten. "Her fresh perspective and people-first mindset will continue to foster growth and add tremendous value to our company."

Teresa has roughly 20 years of industry experience and is well-versed in the California market. As Vice President, she will be supporting the sales department in the California region and will foster HOA relationships by restoring homes, increasing property value and making sure the journey to these milestones are transparent and executed with care.

"I am thrilled to join a company with such an inspiring track record and positive reputation," said Teresa Agnew. "Reconstruction Experts of Johns Lyng USA is on a fast-track for growth and I plan to emulate the strong leadership that exists within this company to effectively optimize and evolve as needed. In addition, I look forward to building long-lasting relationships with existing and new clients."

About Reconstruction Experts of Johns Lyng USA

Reconstruction Experts of Johns Lyng USA is a full-service General Contractor who have been servicing HOA communities and commercial properties in Colorado, California, Texas & Florida since 2001. Reconstruction Experts boasts the highest caliber of construction services for a wide range of projects from minor repair to major reconstruction. Their services range from work orders to multi-million dollar reconstruction projects for multi-family, single-family, and commercial properties. The scope of services includes residential, commercial, or industrial properties for damages caused by expansive soils, fire, wind, water, construction defects, and all other related problems.

