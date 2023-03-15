Koddi Campaign Templates Feature Empowers Consistency and Dependability in Advertiser Performance

Commerce Media Platform Koddi Ads Delivers Continued Excellence with New Campaign Templates Feature

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi, the commerce media partner for publishers and advertisers, today announced the new Campaign Templates feature within its Koddi Ads platform. This latest enhancement from Koddi simplifies the experience of launching a campaign for advertisers while also empowering publishers to influence how advertisers set up their campaigns.

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. (PRNewsfoto/Koddi) (PRNewswire)

The Campaign Templates feature is a flexible framework that enables any publisher to pre-define campaign setup options, and then make these presets available to all advertisers. Templates are fully customizable and can be configured by the publisher. Testing has shown that predefined campaign templates reduce the time advertisers spend creating and launching a campaign by up to 75%, while simultaneously simplifying and streamlining the advertiser experience.

Additionally, advertisers enjoy ease of use and faster speed to launch, expanding their ability to participate and maximizing their profit-making window within the marketplace.

Testing of Campaign Templates has shown improvements across commerce media networks using Koddi Ads:

75% decrease in time to onboard a new advertiser, compared to baseline

30% decrease in cost to support new advertisers, compared to baseline

50% higher media performance, compared to baseline

"Campaign Templates demonstrate the latest iteration in Koddi's commitment to providing the best commerce media platform for our clients. Our expectation of excellence is based on continuous innovation and improvement. This diligence positions Koddi Ads firmly as the leading commerce media solution operating within the industry today," said Eric Brackmann, Head of Commerce Media at Koddi.

The new Campaign Templates feature is the third major enhancement to the Koddi Ads platform since the new year began. It follows proprietary upgrades to Koddi Ads' Quality Scoring feature, and the introduction of the new Dynamic Pricing feature.

About Koddi

Koddi is a global technology company with software and services that empower advertisers and publishers to increase awareness, generate demand, and drive revenue. Our commerce media platform, Koddi Ads, enables retailers, marketplaces, and publishers to build their own media networks, powered by first-party data and next generation user experiences.

Our privacy-first, people-driven approach and nearly a decade of expertise equips us with the technology and strategy that generates best-in-class returns for advertisers, incremental revenue for publishers, and elevated on-site experiences for shoppers. Whether you know it as commerce media, retail media, native ads, or sponsored listings, Koddi's platform effectively and efficiently positions relevant ads in front of shoppers, creating new revenue streams and future-proofing your business in an unpredictable market.

For more information, please visit koddi.com .

