Steve Hoover Named CEO at Impossible Objects

Former Xerox CTO and PARC CEO, Steve Hoover, brings decades of experience to Chicago-based start-up.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impossible Objects, the leading provider of composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) solutions, names Steve Hoover as Chief Executive Officer. Hoover, the former Chief Technology Officer at Xerox, is an accomplished engineering and corporate development leader that aims to reimagine the future of 3D printing with Impossible Objects' breakthrough technology.

"I am continuously impressed with the technology, material possibilities, and most importantly, the people." S. Hoover

"Steve's experience in printing and deep understanding of technology is a perfect fit to commercialize our revolutionary 3D printing process," said Robert Swartz, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Impossible Objects. "Steve has great experience in bringing new products to market and solving the hard problems of scaling a business."

Hoover joins Impossible Objects following a storied career at Xerox. Today, he continues to serve as the Vice-Chair on the Consumer Reports Board of Directors, and Advisory Councils for two of the nation's leading engineering colleges - Rochester Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University, his alma mater. Throughout his professional endeavors, Hoover has been responsible for multiple ground-breaking new products, including leading both technology strategy and innovations for new technologies. Through his efforts, he enabled Xerox to penetrate new markets, and was a catalyst for creating multiple businesses and technologies from PARC, a Xerox company, into both startups and other multinational companies.

"I'm thrilled to join Impossible Objects," said Hoover. "I am continuously impressed with the technology, material possibilities and most importantly, the people. I have been involved in a variety of 3DP projects over the past decades and Impossible Object's groundbreaking technology solves critical problems in both manufacturing speed and part properties that enable the future of 3D printing. I am also very impressed with the excellent team and their deep expertise. I'm humbled to help lead this business into the next generation of manufacturing."

Impossible Objects' CBAM system prints a variety of composite materials that enable engineers to design stronger, lighter and more durable parts for a range of applications in the aerospace, defense, electronics manufacturing and transportation industries. Most notably, the Carbon Fiber (CF) PEEK 3D printed material with CBAM achieves excellent mechanical properties and is a suitable alternative for aluminum prototyping, tooling, spares and repairs.

About Impossible Objects

Impossible Objects, a 3D printer and materials company, was founded with the belief that materials science inventions would enable 3D printing to revolutionize the world in the same ways computers and the internet have revolutionized the way we live, work and play. The company's composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) technology is an entirely new process that is fundamentally different from conventional additive manufacturing technologies. CBAM parts are stronger, lighter, have better temperature performance, and are more durable than other additive manufacturing technologies on the market. For more information, visit www.impossible-objects.com

