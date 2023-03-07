nutribullet® Baby Launches New Steam + Blend System to Simplify the Process of Making Homemade Baby Food

The nutribullet® Baby Steam + Blend is an all-in-one machine that helps parents and caregivers feed their babies homemade meals in less time, with way less mess.

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nutribullet® Baby is expanding its portfolio of products with the launch of the nutribullet® Baby Steam + Blend — the market's newest baby food maker designed to streamline the process of making fresh, homemade baby food with less stress and less mess, so you can have more precious time with your little one.

By combining the functionality of a cooking pot, steaming basket, and blender in one compact system, the nutribullet® Baby Steam + Blend can steam, blend, cook, purée, and defrost ingredients with far less mess and dishes than traditional means. The unique double-function power base features:

A 450-watt steamer and a 150-watt blender, helping users work smarter, not harder.

A water reservoir with timed inner tank markings that match desired steaming time — no digital timer or guesswork required.

One knob that powers on the machine and twists to select your desired program.

Three unique programs — Steam, Blend or Pulse, and Auto: Select Steam to thaw and cook ingredients to perfect tenderness, Blend or Pulse to achieve the desired texture, or Auto to steam and purée ingredients automatically.

"We're very excited to add the nutribullet® Baby Steam + Blend to our nutribullet® Baby line," says Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer at nutribullet®. "It's a streamlined system that lets you defrost, cook, and blend homemade baby food all in one place, without excess dishes and cleanup. It's a perfect addition to the nutribullet® Baby brand, supporting its mission to make fresh, homemade baby food as easy to prepare as possible."

With a streamlined and compact — not to mention adorable — design, the nutribullet® Baby Steam + Blend looks great on countertops and tucks away nicely into cabinets. It also cuts down on clean-up time by reducing the number of dishes used and featuring dishwasher-safe accessories, allowing parents and caregivers to spend more time with the ones that matter most.

The nutribullet® Baby Steam + Blend retails for $99.99 and will be available for purchase starting March 7, 2023 at Target Stores, nutribullet.com , amazon.com , and consumers' favorite retailer websites. For more information, visit https://www.nutribullet.com/ or follow @nutribullet on Instagram and Pinterest .

About nutribullet® Baby

At nutribullet® Baby, we know that the most magical moments with little ones tend to fly by in the blink of an eye. That's why we believe parents and caregivers shouldn't have to choose between providing their family with delicious and nutritious homemade meals and spending time with the ones that matter most. From blenders to steamers, our portfolio of products make preparing and storing baby food a breeze, allowing you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time savoring the moments you'll want to remember for a lifetime. Now that's baby food made with love®.

