Autotrader Announces Best News Cars of 2023, Offers Chance to Win Free Gas for One Year*

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the current economic climate, making large purchase decisions, like buying a new car, requires considerable research to ensure buyers are spending their hard-earned money on the best possible vehicle to match their lifestyle. With more than 300 new models available on the market this year and ever-changing technology advancements throughout the automotive industry, it can be challenging for shoppers to know which vehicle is the best fit. To help guide car shoppers who may feel overwhelmed by all of the new-car options, the experts at Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, carefully curated a list of the Best New Cars of 2023 by narrowing down the consideration set to 11 vehicles that shine above the rest.

To celebrate the Best New Cars of 2023, Autotrader is taking it a step further to give car owners one less thing to worry about as they manage their monthly expenses. Autotrader will cover gas or electric vehicle (EV) charging costs for one year for 11 lucky winners, to coincide with the 11 vehicles on the Best New Cars of 2023 list, easing one of the biggest cost burdens drivers face. Consumers can enter for a chance to win on www.FueledByAutotrader.com starting today through 4/21.

"From eggs to airfare, the cost of everything is climbing and consumers feel the impact as they seemingly spend more money on everything across the board," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "In celebration of Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2023, we want to help people by offering the opportunity to win free gas or EV charging for one year, taking that expense off their plate."

The Best New Cars of 2023 list is comprised of 11 vehicles selected by a team of expert editors at Autotrader who collectively tested and scored new models using a range of criteria. Each chosen vehicle has unique features specific to various lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more, with the editors giving particular focus to vehicles that are groundbreaking in some way or that offer significant value. Because there are many new or redesigned vehicles for 2023, the editors only considered models available for purchase within the next nine months. To qualify, the base model of a vehicle must start below $110,000, although most cars on the list are far below that. This year's list includes one pure electric vehicle and three hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles (HEVs), joined by seven traditional gas internal combustion engine (ICE) models, with the editors noting that this transitional mix feels suitable for the times.

Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2023*

2023 Acura Integra

The 2023 Integra represents the return of the entry-level luxury sport compact to the Acura lineup, featuring a 200-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or a 6-speed manual transmission. Autotrader's editors note that Acura has done a terrific job keeping the car true to its roots while differentiating it from its Civic sibling.

2023 BMW 740i/760i xDrive

Rumors of the death of the full-size sedan are premature, a fact proven by the 2023 BMW 7 Series, which got a total redesign this year. Autotrader's editors were impressed, calling it the pinnacle of executive sedans with a high-performance flair and a striking example of modern art on wheels.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The Z06 always has been the Corvette model enthusiasts wait for, and the eigth-generation Corvette finally delivers one for 2023 boasting 670-horsepower and a 0 – 60 mph time of 2.6 seconds. Autotrader's editors call the new Z06 the real deal, noting that it removes any doubt about this supercar's pedigree.

2023 Genesis GV60

The only all-electric vehicle on this year's list, the GV60 SUV debuts this year and expands the Genesis design language with a sleek exterior and more. However, currently it is for sale only in nine states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Utah and Washington). Autotrader's editors comment that the GV60 turns heads in every way, boasting loads of character, an elegant interior and a spirited driving experience that does not disappoint.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

The 2023 Civic Type R is the fastest Civic ever, boasting a 315-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. A throwback pocket rocket sedan aimed squarely at the hearts of enthusiasts, Autotrader's editors say the new Civic Type R finds a just-right balance of thrilling performance, ostentatious styling and modern technology.

2023 Honda CR-V

While the CR-V has been near the top of the U.S. sales charts since the car was introduced in 1997, it has come a long way from its "cute ute" roots, growing and maturing into quite a respectable compact crossover SUV. The new 2023 CR-V regains a touch of ruggedness inside and out, along with a choice of gasoline-only or hybrid powertrain options. Autotrader's editors say the new CR-V is everything it should be, blending quality with practicality and affordability while featuring more space, a nicer drive and better tech than the outgoing model.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

The 2023 Palisade's mid-cycle refresh touched both its interior and exterior, moving it ever closer to the luxury category while retaining its competitive mid-$30,000s starting price. Autotrader's editors point out that the 2023 update is more than just a facelift, with a new rugged-looking XRT trim offered and more luxury options like a massaging driver's seat and heated third-row seats.

2023 Kia Sportage

The 2023 Sportage is the start of the fifth generation of Sportage models sold in the U.S. since 1995, and the new model is available with a gasoline-only or hybrid gasoline-electric powertrain. Autotrader's editors call the new Sportage the best yet, saying it's hard to express what a dramatic improvement the new Sportage is – a quantum leap over the past model – and calling it another Cinderella story for Kia as a highly alluring competitor in the red-hot compact SUV segment.

2023 Nissan Z

The 2023 Z is an attainable update of a classic, taking over the lineage that began with the Datson 240Z in 1970 and ran through the Nissan 370Z that left production last year. The new model shares a chassis with the outgoing model but wears a new skin, new interior and a 400-hp twin-turbo V6 under its long hood. Autotrader's editors comment that the new Z has just enough retro and just enough modern to make it stand out, calling it an excellent sports car all around.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

While the Toyota Corolla is the best-selling car in history, few have mistaken it for a sports car – until now. The 2023 GR Corolla takes the subcompact 5-door hatchback concept to the extreme, with a retuned 300-hp 3-cylinder turbo, all-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission – not to mention high-performance brakes, a circuit-tuned suspension and a big wing on the back. Autotrader's editors claim the GR Corolla is a genuine performer, with one editor saying the GR Corolla is the most fun he's had behind the wheel of a new car in recent years.

2023 Toyota Prius

With the new 2023 Prius, Toyota sheds the utilitarian looks and sluggish performance that past iterations have been known for and replaces it with a sleek, modern, fun-to-drive hybrid sure to awaken the masses again - demonstrating that a pure EV is not the only way. Autotrader's editors claim the Prius has never looked as good as it does now, saying the Prius design glow-up is one of the most impressive stories in the automotive world from the past year.

*Vehicles listed in alphabetical order

To learn more about the Best New Cars of 2023 from Autotrader, including photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-new-cars-of-2023. To enter for a chance to win free gas or EV charging for a year, visit www.FueledByAutotrader.com.

