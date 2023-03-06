PHANES THERAPEUTICS entered into a research collaboration with Xyphos Biosciences, Inc., an Astellas Company

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Xyphos Biosciences, Inc. an Astellas Company. The collaboration will leverage Phanes' proprietary technology platforms, PACbody™ and SPECpair™, in the evaluation of cell therapies in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Phanes will receive a technology access payment and further collaborative research support. The details of the financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Xyphos," said Dr. Ming Wang CEO of Phanes. "PACbody™ and SPECpair™ allow construction of native IgG-like bispecific antibodies and production of the molecules using the conventional manufacturing process for monoclonal antibodies. The lead molecule Phanes made using these technologies has entered Phase 1 clinical study. With the bispecific antibody technology platforms we have built, Phanes is well positioned to make important impacts in cell therapies."

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217. Both PT886 and PT217 have been granted orphan drug designation by FDA. Its pipeline also includes humanized mAbs, biparatopics, and single-chain variable fragments (scFvs) against multiple tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) that are suitable for ADC and CAR-T applications, respectively.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody™, SPECpair™ and ATACCbody™ to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer. PACbody™, is a proprietary approach for constructing bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics. SPECpair™ allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™ is a technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with modulated activities designed to minimize the risk of cytokine release syndrome.

