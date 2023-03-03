CHICO'S CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION CAPSULES DROPPING ALL YEAR

Paulina Porizkova Stars in First 40th Anniversary Campaign, Debuting Today

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty and Fabulous. Fashion retailer Chico's is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a full year of surprises ahead. From their beginnings as a small gallery in Sanibel Island, Florida that celebrated originality and design, Chico's has evolved into a household name with a mission to prove that women can express their uniqueness through fashion regardless of age or their stage in life. And after four decades, over 500 boutiques and countless memories later, they're just getting started.

Paulina Porizkova stars in Chico's 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection Campaign

Four Fabulous Capsules

Today, marking this incredible milestone, Chico's unveiled the first of four Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Collection capsules. Known for their signature prints, each capsule will boast its own exclusive, limited-edition heritage print and a coinciding theme so customers will have the opportunity to collect all four prints throughout the year to cherish for years to come. All styles in these capsules feature the globally-inspired designs, quality, comfort and versatility that the brand has proudly created for the past four decades.

"We are looking forward to a year of celebrating this significant milestone with our customers. Their loyalty, support and intimate relationship with the brand is what continues to inspire us." - Chico's FAS SVP of Marketing, Leana Less

The Face of the Celebration

Alongside the first capsule from the 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection, Chico's unveiled the first 40th Anniversary Campaign starring iconic model, Paulina Porizkova. Porizkova recently published a series of intimate, compelling essays: No Filter that dives into the complexities of womanhood at every age. Shattering the notion of being defined by age, Paulina is the perfect reflection of the spirit of the Chico's brand.

"I just realized that women of a certain age become invisible in the world. And now my purpose is to shatter that notion. We should celebrate the second coming of age. Now it's our turn." says Porizkova

Capsule One: TRAVEL

The first capsule features 10 travel-friendly styles and coordinating accessories with a bold Ikat print sweeping the entire assortment. Inspired by a vintage Uzbekistan robe, the print was modernized and brought to life by Chico's in-house design team.

"I loved how dramatic the artwork was. To me, it represented the Chico's woman – she's bold, beautiful, and loves to be uniquely herself" says Chico's VP of Design, Melloney Birkett.

The collection introduces a new kimono silhouette, a vacation-ready maxi dress and fun details such as fringe bringing a fresh, modern flair to the brand's core aesthetic. New limited-edition items such as carry-on luggage, cosmetics bags, passport holders and luggage tags complement this travel-focused capsule and are ready for multi-destination travel with the versatility and functionality that Chico's is known for.

The first 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection is available online and in-stores to shop today, March 3, 2023. Prices range from $19.50 - $199.00.

ABOUT CHICO'S

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever, and however they prefer.

As of January 28, 2023, the Company operated 1,269 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com. To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

