TRIUMPH HIGHER EDUCATION GROUP ACQUIRES MEDICAL MARIJUANA 411

Online Learning Innovator Expands Health and Wellness Portfolio with Addition of Leader in Medical Cannabis Education

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Higher Education Group (Triumph), a global education technology organization and provider of online education programs, announced today the acquisition of Medical Marijuana 411 (MM411), the leading online resource for professional medical cannabis education and certification.

The acquisition is a new addition to Triumph Health and Wellness LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triumph. MM411 works closely with international central governments, U.S. state governments, medical providers, health systems, pharmacies, and other distribution operations to educate, certify, and manage the credentials of professionals who work in this regulated industry. MM411 is an approved provider of cannabis education programs in more U.S. states that require certifications for medical and industry professionals than any other company.

"Medical Marijuana 411 is a true pioneer in online medical cannabis education and certification," said Jack Larson, Triumph's founder. "This acquisition demonstrates Triumph's increased focus on health and wellness and meeting the growing need for accessible, credible education options to improve our world and the markets we serve," added Larson. To date, more than 9,000 medical professionals from 20 different countries have taken MM411 courses.

Triumph's acquisition of MM411 comes as medical cannabis is approved for use in 37 states, and as medical studies continue to validate that there is a myriad of ailments cannabis can help treat such as pain management of chronic illnesses including cancer and arthritis, as well as certain head injuries and seizure disorders.

"As research and state regulations evolve, we believe that it is in the best interest of medical professionals and distribution to have trusted partners in education and compliance," said Larson.

MM411's founder and CEO, Christine DeVol (formerly Nazarenus), continues in her role and will also serve as president of Cannabis Education for Triumph.

An industry innovator, DeVol authored the Medical Cannabis Handbook published by Springer Publishing Company, the award-winning publisher of healthcare and behavioral sciences resources textbooks and medical journals for medical professionals, professors and universities. MM411 has continued its focus on medical cannabis, with a concentration on patient safety and scientific basis, further exemplified by Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses approved for the American Medical Association (AMA) for AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

"The Medical Marijuana 411 team and I are very excited to join forces with Triumph Higher Education Group. We look forward to strengthening the MM411 brand and to propelling our mission across the globe, that of medical cannabis education, science and wellness," said DeVol.

In addition to DeVol, MM411 is further supported by an advisory board of medical and industry professionals who will be part of the Triumph Higher Education Group Advisory Cannabis Education Board.

About Triumph Higher Education Group

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Triumph Higher Education Group is a global education organization dedicated to providing dynamic high-quality experiences using superior technology to enhance learners' education and outcomes. Triumph currently owns Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data currently reported in IPEDS). Triumph Health and Wellness, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Triumph Higher Education Group. For more information visit, Triumph Higher Education Group.

About Medical Marijuana 411

Founded in 2009, Medical Marijuana 411 is the worldwide leader in online medical marijuana education. More than 9,000 medical professionals from 20 different countries have taken MM411 research-based cannabis courses. With cannabis education programs approved by more U.S. states than any other organization, MM411 offers medical cannabis certifications and aligns with government entities to develop certification programs for medical and industry professionals, U.S. state-required certifications for healthcare professionals, and consultants (budtenders). Certifications are focused on areas such as federal and state marijuana laws, science, endocannabinoid system, approved conditions, safe handling, dispensary customer service, how to use various product methods, and dosing. For more information visit, Medical Marijuana 411 .

