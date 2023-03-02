ORTHOVIRGINIA, LINGERFELT, HOURIGAN to Build $50 Million Medical Complex in Watkins Centre in Chesterfield County, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTHOVIRGINIA, the largest orthopedic practice in Virginia, is partnering with LINGERFELT and HOURIGAN to create a new $50 million, 77,000 square foot orthopedics destination at Watkins Centre in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Watkins Centre is a premier mixed-use development community located at the regional interchange of 288 and Midlothian Turnpike. The property is anchored by a Bon Secours Emergency Center, a four-story, 90,000 square-foot Class-A office building, a 50-bed Memory Care facility, and 780 residential units and retail.

Dr. David D. Nedeff, M.D., Vice President of ORTHOVIRGINIA, shares that the practice has been focused for some time on finding the perfect location for this orthopedic center. "This strategically located, state-of-the-art facility will allow our orthopedic specialists to continue to provide the highest quality of fully coordinated care to our patients," says Dr. Nedeff, adding that the project's program will include services ranging from advanced diagnostic imaging and surgery to physical and hand therapies in addition to a wide array of orthopedic clinics.

The architectural firm PSH+ is designing the project and Timmons Group is providing the project's site planning services.

Ryan Lingerfelt, President of LINGERFELT, says this team has partnered before on similar developments for ORTHOVIRGINIA. "LINGERFELT, HOURIGAN, and PSH+ are excited once again to team up with ORTHOVIRGINIA to design and deliver this project at Watkins Centre, continuing and building upon an established partnership extending over 20 years and many successful projects."

Mark Hourigan, CEO of HOURIGAN, says his firm and LINGERFELT have worked on over $150 million of projects together, including the ORTHOVIRGINIA facility in The Boulders. "We are genuinely appreciative of the opportunity to build upon our relationship with ORTHOVIRGINIA and look forward to delivering another successful project for ORTHOVIRGINIA and its partners. The building defers to the established aesthetics of the Watkin's Centre mixed-use development, while its design reflects the modern standard of care ORTHOVIRGINIA provides its patients. It will be a beautiful building in a great location."

Dr. Nedeff announces that the new facility is projected to open in the fall of 2024. "Our new facility will provide ORTHOVIRGINIA's patients with a conveniently located single point of access to the very best of orthopedic care in Virginia."

ABOUT ORTHOVIRGINIA

ORTHOVIRGINIA delivers patient-centered, outcome-focused care, powered by the latest research, innovation, and a leading team of orthopedic specialists. With more than 130 orthopedic specialists in over 30 locations in Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Southwest Virginia, and Hampton Roads, ORTHOVIRGINIA is the state's largest provider of orthopedic medicine and therapy. Our integrated offices include on-site therapy, surgery centers, and advanced imagery. As an independent practice, our physicians are invested in providing comprehensive care to patients in our communities. We support community organizations with financial and medical assistance, and each office looks for tangible opportunities to build the wellness of people living in our cities and neighborhoods. To learn more, visit www.orthovirginia.com .

ABOUT LINGERFELT

LINGERFELT is a vertically integrated real estate investment and asset management company investing and developing throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Together with its predecessors, LINGERFELT has maintained a reputation of quality and excellence in the commercial real estate industry dating back to 1957. LINGERFELT and its partners have built, acquired, and managed over 25 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at approximately $3 billion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. To learn more, visit www.lingerfelt.co .

ABOUT HOURIGAN

Hourigan is a fully integrated construction/development firm with offices in Central Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Western Virginia. The Hourigan development team has a deep knowledge and comprehensive understanding of every aspect of the development process, working to mitigate risk throughout each stage of the process. For nearly 30 years, Hourigan's construction team has delivered full-service general contracting and construction management services to the Mid-Atlantic region, establishing itself as the "go-to" firm when it comes to managing complex projects and delivering them to the highest standards. Led by CEO Mark Hourigan, the firm has extensive experience in projects that have shaped the landscape of local communities, providing solutions that exceed the unique needs of each and every client. To learn more, visit www.hourigan.group .

Contact:

Brian Witthoefft

Managing Director

LINGERFELT

804-270-0015

bwitthoefft@lingerfelt.co

