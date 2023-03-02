Win Stuff
Fox Corporation Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch will participate in the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 9, at approximately 9:10am (Pacific), 12:10pm (Eastern).

Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-corporation-executive-chair-and-chief-executive-officer-lachlan-murdoch-to-participate-in-upcoming-morgan-stanley-2023-technology-media--telecom-conference-301760738.html

SOURCE Fox Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.