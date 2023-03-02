Avocados From Mexico® Announces Strategic Restructuring and Promotion of Key Executives to Drive Fresh Avocado Volume in Retail and Foodservice

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the no. 1 selling avocado brand in the U.S., has prioritized growing demand for in- and out-of-home fresh avocado consumption since its inception in 2013. With avocado imports continuing to climb, the brand is implementing a strategic restructure to enable sustained growth by aligning all demand-driving efforts – including Shopper, Trade, and Foodservice Marketing – under one Commercial Strategy department. As part of the restructure, the brand has appointed Stephanie Bazan to the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Execution and Stephanie Browder to the position of Director, Sales & Marketing, Foodservice.

Avocados From Mexico is proud to partner with over 150 grocery and mass retail accounts, more than 50 foodservice operators and 250 distributors and importers of Mexican avocados in the U.S. The brand has doubled the volume of Mexican avocado imports in seven years, from 1.2 billion pounds in 2014 to 2.4 billion pounds in 20211.

"We've been incredibly successful at growing the market for fresh avocados from Mexico, and we're proud to be uniting our demand-driving efforts under a leader who has expertly navigated the most complex aspects of our business," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO, Avocados From Mexico. "These teams have been key to propelling AFM's market growth, and I look forward to keeping the momentum going."

Through her leadership and strategic vision, Stephanie Bazan has been responsible for accelerating Mexican avocado demand across the Shopper and Trade categories. With over 25+ years of marketing experience in domestic and international markets, Stephanie's extensive background includes a vast array of industries including Consumer Packaged Goods, Entertainment, and Retail. Since joining Avocados From Mexico, Bazan has played an integral part in consolidating the brand's Shopper, Trade and Foodservice areas with an integrated vision and strategy. Her role at the company is very diverse and includes work in Retail, Trade, Shopper, Foodservice, Hispanic Marketing, Events, and management of the Registered Dietitian program. She is also the company's lead for the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), a trade organization representing companies and brands from every segment of the global fresh supply chain.

In her new role, Bazan will work closely with Stephanie Browder who was promoted to Director, Sales & Marketing, Foodservice, where she will be responsible for leading the Sales and Marketing strategy and execution of this area. Over the past eight years, Browder has worked in various divisions across AFM, including Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, as well as a previous role within the Foodservice division. Browder has more than 20 years of experience working with leading consumer packaged goods brands.

"I'm excited about my new role and what these changes mean for the business as a whole," said Bazan. "I believe that combining the resources of our Shopper, Retail Trade and Foodservice teams and leveraging Stephanie Browder's leadership and expertise to guide the Foodservice strategy will continue to build on our foundation of success, working toward a future where every avocado is the freshest available, whether eaten at home or at a restaurant."

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

