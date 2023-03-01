PAWAii Announces Early Bird Discounts On The PAWAii Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, PAWAii is holding Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain crowdfunding project, the early bird participants can get up to 55% discount during the crowdfunding project, which runs between the 14th of February and the 8th of April, 2023.

The Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain has taken the market by storm, recording impressive sales in its first few weeks of launch. The numbers so far clearly show that more pet owners are adopting this innovative product, specially designed to ensure pets stay safe, healthy, and entertained.

Pawaii collaborated with Waterdrop, a renowned water purification brand, to develop a pet water fountain with an innovative water filtration feature. Asides from being a smart, eco-friendly product, the mobile pet water fountain is equipped with an NSF-certified water filter that reduces most impurities in the fountain water by subjecting it to a multi-stage filtration process and UV sterilization.

In the words of the Product Line Project Manager, "There are only a few pet fountains out there that combine smart features like recording water intake data with an effective filtration capacity in a single device. And this is where this pet water fountain stands out. Pet owners are ultimately getting a premium pet fountain that keeps track of their pet's drinking habits and prevents dehydration by providing them with a consistent supply of safe, fresh, and healthy drinking water."

Using its inbuilt smart weighing module, this product can effectively monitor the drinking habits of pets and provide useful data for both pet owners and vets to predict and prevent dehydration-related issues in pets. The proprietary APP also ensures this data remains accessible remotely whenever and wherever.

"We understand pet owners prioritize the safety of their pets. That is why we combine functionality with safety in this product. This fountain adopts a wireless and water-electricity separation design in this product, which makes it suitable for free placement. This guarantees the safety of both the pets and their owners without sacrificing performance."

In the same vein, industry experts, authorities, and influencers have continued to praise the capabilities and functionalities of the Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain. According to Sarah Parsons, a Licensed Veterinary Technician, "the fountain makes it easy for pet owners to ensure their furry friends have access to clean and filtered water at all times." Indiegogo also called it "the fountain for the best drinking experience possible for pets."

As a growing brand, Pawaii remains committed to leveraging science and technology to research, design, and manufacture products that improve human-pet interactions and relationships.

Head to Indiegogo to participate in the crowdfunding project and explore other features of the Pawaii Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain. There is no better time to get one for your pet.

